Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan prediction
Thailand Thailand
Asian Cup Today, 09:30 Thailand - Kyrgyzstan
Finished
2 : 0
International, Doha, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium
Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan
Supachai Jaided
26’ 49’
Prediction on game Draw

Odds: 3.3
Odds: 3.3

In the first round of the group stage of the 2023 Asian Cup, the national teams of Thailand and Kyrgyzstan will meet each other. Both teams are in the top ten of the AFC rankings, but in their history there has not been a single head-to-head confrontation.

Thailand

One of the strongest teams in Southeast Asia. In the Asian Cup qualifying tournament, the Thais took second place in their group, losing only to Uzbekistan. In their last six matches they have four wins and two draws.

The Thais look good, but they still don’t have world-class stars.

Kyrgyzstan

This is also one of the strongest teams in Central Asia. In the Asian Cup qualifying tournament, the Kyrgyz team took second place in their group without losing a single match. In their last six matches they have two wins, two draws and two losses.

In recent years, the team has improved its level of football a little, but it is still not enough to compete for titles.

History of the confrontation and statistics

Both teams have no experience of head-to-head confrontations. Thailand are the favorites in the match, but Kyrgyzstan is not an easy target. Both teams will play it safe in their first game of the tournament.

Prediction for the match Thailand - Kyrgyzstan

The match is expected to be close and will end with a minimum score. We believe the most likely outcome is a 1:1 draw. The odds for Thailand's victory are 2.24. The odds for Kyrgyzstan's victory are 3.30. The odds for a draw are 3.30. We believe that the most profitable bet is the draw bet.

Prediction on game Draw
Odds: 3.3

