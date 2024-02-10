RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Stuttgart vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Stuttgart vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
VfB Stuttgart vs Mainz 05 prediction
VfB Stuttgart VfB Stuttgart
Bundesliga Germany 11 feb 2024, 09:30 VfB Stuttgart - Mainz 05
-
- : -
Germany, Stuttgart, MHPArena
Mainz 05 Mainz 05
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.78

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On February 11th, two Bundesliga matches are scheduled, including the encounter between VfB Stuttgart and Mainz, and our experts have formulated a prediction for this clash.

VfB Stuttgart

The "Swabians" are enjoying a successful season, currently positioned third in the championship, edging out Borussia Dortmund on additional metrics, albeit with a game in hand. Their standing is promising, although maintaining their place in the top quartet will pose challenges. In the last round, Stuttgart secured a 3-1 victory away against Freiburg, with two goals scored within the first 7 minutes. However, this week saw them exit the DFB-Pokal in the quarter-finals, succumbing to Bayer Leverkusen away with a decisive goal conceded in the 90th minute.

Mainz

For Mainz, the season has been less favorable, as the team occupies the penultimate position in the Bundesliga, only ahead of Darmstadt based on additional metrics, despite also having a game in hand. They trail the 15th-placed safety zone by 9 points, with a mere three points separating them from the relegation playoff spot. Mainz has secured only one victory in 20 league matches, with a winless streak of 10 matches. In the last round, they played to a 1-1 draw at home against Union Berlin.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first leg, Stuttgart clinched a 3-1 away victory, with a hat-trick from Gonzalez. In 4 out of the last 5 encounters between the teams, the total goals scored exceeded 2.5. Stuttgart has won 8 out of 10 home matches in this Bundesliga season, with one draw and one loss. Mainz has yet to secure a victory away from home, with 6 draws and 4 losses.

Stuttgart vs Mainz Prediction

The hosts are clear favorites in this fixture. Stuttgart boasts a higher position in the league table, a better season overall, and the advantage of playing at home where they exhibit confidence. It is crucial for Mainz to secure points considering their position in the league. Anticipating a competitive match, we predict over 2.5 goals.

Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.78

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Sydney Kings vs Illawarra Hawks prediction NBL Today, 23:00 Sydney Kings vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Sydney Kings Odds: 1.61 Illawarra Hawks Recommended 1xBet
Western Sydney Wanderers FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction A-League Men Australia 11 feb 2024, 01:00 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Odds: 1.64 Newcastle Jets Bet now 1xBet
Fiorentina vs Frosinone prediction Serie A Italy 11 feb 2024, 06:30 Fiorentina vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Fiorentina Odds: 1.55 Frosinone Bet now 1xBet
Coventry vs Millwall prediction Championship England 11 feb 2024, 07:00 Coventry vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Coventry Odds: 1.8 Millwall Recommended 1xBet
Elena Rybakina vs Daria Kasatkina prediction 2024 Abu Dhabi Open 11 feb 2024, 08:00 Elena Rybakina vs Daria Kasatkina prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Elena Rybakina Odds: 1.61 Daria Kasatkina Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 First time since 2000. South Africa won the third place match at the Africa Cup of Nations Football news Today, 17:08 The Return of Haaland: Highlights and all goals of Manchester City vs Everton - 2:0 Football news Today, 17:03 Record-breaker Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool on Top. Match Highlights against Burnley Football news Today, 16:52 Bayer humiliated Bayern, Qatar defends Asian title. Daily Digest for February 10 Football news Today, 16:28 Another Spanish coach is rumored to be of interest to Barcelona Football news Today, 15:59 We should keep feet on the ground. Xabi Alonso assessed Bayer's title chances after beating Bayern Football news Today, 15:43 Napoli has found a replacement for Osimhen within Serie A club Football news Today, 15:34 "We already have the best players". Ancelotti responded sharply to a question about Mbappe Biathlon News Today, 15:30 Biathlon World Cup 2023/2024: schedule and results Motorsport News Today, 15:08 The Formula 1 team will remove the bookmaker from its name
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Sydney Kings vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Fiorentina vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Coventry vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Tennis 11 feb 2024 Elena Rybakina vs Daria Kasatkina prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Getafe vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Bologna vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 West Ham vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Stuttgart vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Mallorca vs Rayo Vallecano prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024