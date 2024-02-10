Stuttgart vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.78 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On February 11th, two Bundesliga matches are scheduled, including the encounter between VfB Stuttgart and Mainz, and our experts have formulated a prediction for this clash.

VfB Stuttgart

The "Swabians" are enjoying a successful season, currently positioned third in the championship, edging out Borussia Dortmund on additional metrics, albeit with a game in hand. Their standing is promising, although maintaining their place in the top quartet will pose challenges. In the last round, Stuttgart secured a 3-1 victory away against Freiburg, with two goals scored within the first 7 minutes. However, this week saw them exit the DFB-Pokal in the quarter-finals, succumbing to Bayer Leverkusen away with a decisive goal conceded in the 90th minute.

Mainz

For Mainz, the season has been less favorable, as the team occupies the penultimate position in the Bundesliga, only ahead of Darmstadt based on additional metrics, despite also having a game in hand. They trail the 15th-placed safety zone by 9 points, with a mere three points separating them from the relegation playoff spot. Mainz has secured only one victory in 20 league matches, with a winless streak of 10 matches. In the last round, they played to a 1-1 draw at home against Union Berlin.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first leg, Stuttgart clinched a 3-1 away victory, with a hat-trick from Gonzalez. In 4 out of the last 5 encounters between the teams, the total goals scored exceeded 2.5. Stuttgart has won 8 out of 10 home matches in this Bundesliga season, with one draw and one loss. Mainz has yet to secure a victory away from home, with 6 draws and 4 losses.

Stuttgart vs Mainz Prediction

The hosts are clear favorites in this fixture. Stuttgart boasts a higher position in the league table, a better season overall, and the advantage of playing at home where they exhibit confidence. It is crucial for Mainz to secure points considering their position in the league. Anticipating a competitive match, we predict over 2.5 goals.