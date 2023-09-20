Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.616 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Friday, September 22, at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, a match will take place between last year's Bundesliga outsider Stuttgart and tournament newcomer Darmstadt. The match will start at 20:30 CET

VfB Stuttgart

The once great club from the city of the same name in the lands of Baden-Württemberg was founded in the 19th century of the last century and won the championship title four times, the National Cup three times, and the Super Cup once. On the international stage, the club reached the finals of the UEFA Cup and Cup Winners' Cup. In the new millennium, the Swabians were able to win the championship title only once, and in recent years, they were relegated to the Second Bundesliga twice.

In the previous season, Stuttgart finished sixteenth in the Bundesliga, which forced them to play a knockout match against second Bundesliga bronze medalists Hamburg in June. Then the Swabians were able to win a landslide victory over their opponent, scoring three goals in each match and conceding only once. Victory in this confrontation allowed Stuttgart to stay in the Bundesliga for at least one more season.

Over the past year, the club has changed its head coach three times; Sebastian Hoeness currently leads the team. Under his leadership, Stuttgart retained its residence in the German top division, and began the new season more confidently, winning three victories in four matches, losing only to the current Champions League participant and bronze medalist of the previous edition - RB Leipzig.

During the last transfer window, Stuttgart signed Jovan Milosevic, Jung Woo-yong, Angello Stiller and others. In this game, Josha Vagnoman, Thomas Castanaras, Nicholas Nartey and Laurin Ullrich will not help the Swabians due to various injuries.

Darmstadt

The club from the city of the same name, which was founded at the end of the nineteenth century, is in the German top division for only the fourth time. The club was once able to stay in the Bundesliga for two seasons – from 2015 to 2017. In the 2015/16 season, the club took fourteenth place in the league, and the following year, finishing last, it was relegated to the Second Bundesliga.

Last season, Darmstadt took second place in the Second Bundesliga and, together with Heidenheim, replaced championship outsiders Schalke and Hertha in the country's top division. The Lilies started the current season with three defeats and one draw. One point forces the team to share the last place with Cologne and Mainz.

In 2021, the club re-signed Coach Thorsten Frings, who led the club in 2016-2017. Christoph Klarer was signed from Dusseldorf in the summer. In the current match, due to various injuries, seven players will not help the team, including first-team players: Mathias Gonzack, Christoph Zimmermann. In addition, Matej Maglica will miss the match due to a red card received in the previous game.

The statistics of head-to-head matches

Previously, the teams have already met each other in the main championship of the country, the Second Bundesliga and in friendly matches. In official matches, the clubs had one win and two draws, and in three friendly matches, two draws and one victory for Stuttgart.

Predictions

Bookmakers give preference to the hosts of the match. Although Stuttgart is not a football giant, even by German standards, Darmstadt, as a newcomer to the Bundesliga, is unlikely to be able to oppose the Swabians with anything, so my bet is a handicap on Stuttgart (-1) for 1,616.