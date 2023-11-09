Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.79 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the central match of the 11th round of the German Bundesliga, Stuttgart will host Borussia Dortmund. The meeting will take place at the MHPArena on Saturday, November 11. The game is scheduled to kick off at 15:30 CET.

Stuttgart

In the previous season, Stuttgart finished sixteenth in the Bundesliga and because of that they had to play a relegation match against Second Bundesliga bronze medalist Hamburg in June. Then "Swabians" managed to win a confident victory over the opponent, scoring them three goals in each of the matches and only once conceded. Victory in this confrontation allowed Stuttgart, at least one more season to stay in the Bundesliga.

In the new season, Stuttgart surprises everyone. The team is in third place in the table, but a little bit down compared to the first rounds. Probably the absence of Seru Girassi, who is still injured, has an impact. However, the team's results are still impressive.

Borussia Dortmund

The team from Dortmund shows good results lately. Borussia looks confident in the Bundesliga, and also achieved an important victory in the Champions League over English Newcastle, which allowed them to lead the group after four rounds.

In the past duel "Bumblebees" failed in Frankfurt with Eintracht, the match ended in a 3:3 draw, and then on their field were defeated by Bayern Munich. It will be difficult to fight for the championship, but it is still too early to write off Terzic's team.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Stuttgart on their field this season Bundesliga scoring at least two goals per match.

Borussia in the three previous away matches of the national league scored 10 goals.

In the last two head-to-head meetings, 11 goals have been scored.

Prediction

The teams are showing spectacular attacking soccer this season, as well as in the matches between them. There are reasons to believe that this match will also be scored a lot of goals. I bet to Total More than 3.