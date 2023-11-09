RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023

Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund prediction
VfB Stuttgart VfB Stuttgart
Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 VfB Stuttgart - Borussia Dortmund
LIVE - 36 : 50
0 : 0
Germany, Stuttgart, MHPArena
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund
Review Odds Match details Lineup Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.79

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the central match of the 11th round of the German Bundesliga, Stuttgart will host Borussia Dortmund. The meeting will take place at the MHPArena on Saturday, November 11. The game is scheduled to kick off at 15:30 CET.

Stuttgart

In the previous season, Stuttgart finished sixteenth in the Bundesliga and because of that they had to play a relegation match against Second Bundesliga bronze medalist Hamburg in June. Then "Swabians" managed to win a confident victory over the opponent, scoring them three goals in each of the matches and only once conceded. Victory in this confrontation allowed Stuttgart, at least one more season to stay in the Bundesliga.

In the new season, Stuttgart surprises everyone. The team is in third place in the table, but a little bit down compared to the first rounds. Probably the absence of Seru Girassi, who is still injured, has an impact. However, the team's results are still impressive.

Borussia Dortmund

The team from Dortmund shows good results lately. Borussia looks confident in the Bundesliga, and also achieved an important victory in the Champions League over English Newcastle, which allowed them to lead the group after four rounds.

In the past duel "Bumblebees" failed in Frankfurt with Eintracht, the match ended in a 3:3 draw, and then on their field were defeated by Bayern Munich. It will be difficult to fight for the championship, but it is still too early to write off Terzic's team.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Stuttgart on their field this season Bundesliga scoring at least two goals per match.
  • Borussia in the three previous away matches of the national league scored 10 goals.
  • In the last two head-to-head meetings, 11 goals have been scored.

Prediction

The teams are showing spectacular attacking soccer this season, as well as in the matches between them. There are reasons to believe that this match will also be scored a lot of goals. I bet to Total More than 3.

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.79

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Juventus vs Cagliari prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:00 Juventus - Cagliari prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Juventus Odds: 1.63 Cagliari Recommended MelBet
Bournemouth vs Newcastle prediction Premier League England Today, 12:30 Bournemouth vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Bournemouth Odds: 1.65 Newcastle Bet now MelBet
Winnipeg Jets vs Dallas Stars prediction NHL Today, 14:00 Winnipeg Jets - Dallas Stars prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Winnipeg Jets Odds: 2.6 Dallas Stars Bet now MelBet
Real Madrid vs Valencia prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Real Madrid vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Real Madrid Odds: 1.98 Valencia Recommended MelBet
Tampa Bay Lightning vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction NHL Today, 18:00 Tampa Bay Lightning - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Tampa Bay Lightning Odds: 1.76 Carolina Hurricanes Bet now MelBet
Best Betting Sites
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:57 Girona, thanks to a spirited victory over Rayo, remains the leader of La Liga Football news Today, 09:49 English Premier League 2023-24: table, matches and results of the 12th round Football news Today, 09:40 EPL. Wolverhampton scored twice after 90 minutes and beat Tottenham Football news Today, 08:59 Manchester City have eyed Chelsea's replacement for Walker Football news Today, 08:27 Manchester United renew interest in Mbappe Football news Today, 07:58 Chelsea vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 07:16 Bundesliga clubs are keeping an eye on the Real Madrid goalkeeper Basketball news Today, 06:43 VIDEO. LeBron is the first NBA player in history with five thousand losses Football news Today, 06:12 "Congratulations to Chelsea and Cole". Guardiola has spoken out about the ex-Man City player MMA News Today, 05:39 UFC 295. Prochazka vs Pereira: full fight card, date & time
Sport Predictions
Football Today Juventus - Cagliari prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Hockey Today Winnipeg Jets - Dallas Stars prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Football Today Real Madrid vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023 Hockey Today Tampa Bay Lightning - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 MMA 12 nov 2023 Jiří Procházka vs Alex Pereira prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Brighton vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 Liverpool vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023 Football 12 nov 2023 West Ham vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023