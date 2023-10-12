Slovenia vs Finland prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.56 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On October 14, a match between the national teams of Slovenia and Finland will take place in the qualifying tournament of the European Championship. The upcoming game will be the most important event for both teams in the fight to reach the final tournament.

Slovenia

The Slovenian national team is now the leader of the group along with Denmark, gaining 13 points each. However, the Danes have the best goal difference and are higher in the table.

Slovenia suffered their only defeat of the tournament to Finland in their first meeting, so they will be motivated to get revenge in front of their home crowd.

Finland

The Finnish team, in turn, suffered two defeats from Denmark, which was considered the group favorite before the start of the tournament.

Despite this, everyone noticed that the Finns are making significant progress and achieving success. For the first time in history, they reached the final tournament of Euro 2020 and took 3rd place in the qualifying group for the last World Cup.

Interesting facts and match forecast

In the previous 4 meetings between the national teams, the winning score was 2:1 in favor of Finland. In the FIFA rankings, Slovenia ranks 59th, Finland 54th.

Bookmakers highlight Slovenia as clear favourites, although Finland has a very decent defense and conceded the least of all in the group. Breaking such a defense will not be easy for Slovenia. It seems to me that the correct total would be less than 2.5 goals with odds of 1.56.