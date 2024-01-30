Sheffield Wednesday vs Watford prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.856 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Wednesday evening, as part of the 29th round of the Championship, a clash will unfold at Hillsborough between the local Sheffield Wednesday and Watford. Experts from Dailysports have prepared a prediction for this encounter.

Sheffield Wednesday

In the previous season, Sheffield Wednesday finished third in League 1, securing promotion through the playoffs by defeating Peterborough and Barnsley. However, it seems challenging to establish themselves in the Championship. After 28 rounds, the "Owls" are positioned second from the bottom of the league table, trailing the 21st spot, which ensures safety, by six points. In the last two fixtures, Danny Röhl's team suffered defeats away to Southampton (0-4) and at home against Coventry (1-2). The brief bright spell, marked by victories against Preston and Hull in the Championship and Cardiff in the Cup, has been interrupted. Last weekend, the "Owls" played a home cup match against Coventry, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Now, the fate of the qualification will be decided in a replay.

Watford

In 2022, the "Hornets" had a disappointing season and dropped to the Championship, where they were immediately considered favorites. However, they failed to live up to their reputation, and the "Yellow Army" finished in the top half of the table. The current season, under the management of Frenchman Valérien Ismaël, doesn't depict a better picture. After 28 matches, Watford occupies only the tenth position. In the previous round, Watford played a draw away against Bristol City (1-1). This victory was the first for the "Hornets" in the last four Championship matches, with three draws in that span. Similar to Sheffield Wednesday, Valérien Ismaël's team also played a cup match over the weekend. The home match against Southampton ended in a 1-1 draw, leading to an anticipated replay.

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head encounters

The last match between these teams at Watford's ground ended in a 1-0 victory for the hosts.

In the last five encounters, Watford won three times against the "Owls" with two draws.

In the last four meetings between these teams, the total goals scored exceeded one only once.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Watford Prediction

Bookmakers cannot clearly favor either side in this confrontation. We believe that Watford, displaying a more confident game, is closer to success. Our bet for this match is "Watford with a handicap (0)" with odds of 1.95.