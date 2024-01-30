Hertha vs Kaiserslautern prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.49 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Wednesday evening, one of the quarter-final clashes of the German Cup will unfold in Berlin, where at the "Olympiastadion," the local Hertha will host Kaiserslautern. Sports analysts from Dailysports have curated a prediction for this encounter.

Hertha

Berlin's Hertha endured a dismal last season, concluding in the ignominious last position in the Bundesliga. The performance of the "blue and whites" did not improve in the lower-ranked tournament. In the initial five rounds, the metropolitan team suffered four defeats, and distancing themselves from the repercussions, the team under the guidance of coach Pal Dardai is still incapable. At present, Hertha occupies only the tenth spot in the league table, trailing the leading duo by 9 points. In the recent league fixture, the "Old Lady" succumbed away to VfL Bochum with a score of 1-3. On their journey to the quarterfinals of the German Cup, the capital club vanquished Carl Zeiss Jena (5-0), Mainz (3-0), and Hamburg in a penalty shootout.

Kaiserslautern

In turn, Kaiserslautern faces the genuine risk of exiting the second Bundesliga at the end of the season. Currently, the "Red Devils" occupy the 14th position in the league table, narrowly leading three teams—Schalke, Braunschweig, and Hansa Rostock—by just one point. However, they managed to escape the relegation zone only after the last round, when Kaiserslautern defeated Schalke 4-1 at home. This victory halted the streak of defeats for Dimitrios Grammozis' team, which had lasted for seven matches. In the cup, the "Red Devils" successively triumphed over RV Koblenz (5-0), Cologne (3-2), and Nuremberg (2-0).

Interesting facts about the match and the history of head-to-head encounters

In the first round of the current 2. Bundesliga season, Hertha secured an away victory with a score of 2-1.

This match terminated a 10-year hiatus after Kaiserslautern defeated Hertha in the German Cup in September 2013 (3-1).

In only one of the last eight home matches of Hertha, the bet on "Total Over 2.5" did not materialize.

Hertha vs Kaiserslautern Prediction

Considering the current standings, the last thing Kaiserslautern should be contemplating is the German Cup. The team is at risk of descending to the 3rd Bundesliga, and extricating themselves from there will be exceedingly challenging. Simultaneously, Hertha feels more assured in the middle of the table and has not suffered a defeat at home in seven consecutive matches in all competitions. Our bet here is "Hertha win with Handicap 0" at odds of 1.49.