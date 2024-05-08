Reggiana vs Parma prediction and betting tips - May 10, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.85 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

In the 38th round of the Italian Serie B, a match between Reggiana and Parma will take place. The meeting is scheduled for Friday, May 10, in Reggio Emilia. The game is set to kick off at 20:30 Central European Time. The prediction for this match has been made by Dailysports experts.

Reggiana

Reggiana, like many Italian clubs in the early 2000s, experienced bankruptcy and revival, and has not played in Serie A since the mid-90s. The club has just returned to Serie B, and its head coach is the legendary defender of Milan and Lazio, Alessandro Nesta. Under his leadership, the team has secured its place in the second most important Italian division and can make plans for the future. The match against Parma in the last round holds no tournament significance for Reggiana anymore.

Parma

Parma has already secured not only a return to the elite division but also victory in Serie B. After three years, the "Crusaders" have once again earned the right to compete in Serie A, confidently navigating through the entire season. Interestingly, Parma has lost only four matches, and significant contributions to the overall success have been made by Dennis Man and Adrian Benedicic. Despite scoring 65 goals, it is worth noting that the team lacks a prominent goal scorer. Therefore, I believe that active searches for a new forward can be expected in the summer transfer market.

Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Reggiana has won only once in their last eight home matches.

Parma has drawn in their last three away matches.

Reggiana has not defeated Parma since 1994, and in the last four games, they have failed to score against them.

Reggiana vs Parma Prediction

Both teams lack motivation, and the match holds no tournament intrigue. I don't expect to see a large number of goals in such a scenario. My bet is on the total goals being under 2.5.