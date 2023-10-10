Real Madrid W vs Valerenga W prediction and betting tipson October 11, 2023

Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 1.72 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Real Madrid and Valerenga will face each other in the final round of the Champions League Women Qualification. The match will take place at Alfredo di Stéfano Stadium on Wednesday, October 11, and will start at 20:00 CET.

Real Madrid W



The Real Madrid women’s team was created only in 2014 with the aim of promoting the sport among women. The club cannot boast of nearly as much success as the men’s team. Spanish women’s football is dominated by Barcelona, when Real Madrid has to settle for the 2nd or the 3rd place.

Real Madrid, as vice-champion of Spain, is just beginning its journey in the Women’s Champions League. Speaking about the inner arena, it, after 4 rounds, shares the 1st place with Barcelona.

Valerenga W



Valerenga is a Norwegian club, which represents the capital city of Oslo. Taking into account its history, the team became the national champion, and it has consistently ranked among the top 3 winners of the inner championship in recent years. As for the current draw, it is in the 2nd place, 5 rounds before the end of the tournament.

Speaking about the Champions League, the Norwegian club has already beaten FC Minsk and Scottish Celtic in the penalty shoot-out.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Real Madrid is unbeaten in 13 matches in a row.

Valerenga has got an unbeaten streak of 8 confrontations.

The opponents have never played against each other before.

Prediction



According to bookmakers, the Spanish team is the favourite of the following battle. And taking into account the shape of the rivals, I think there will be a lot of goals. My bet is “total: over 3.5”.

