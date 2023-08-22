RU RU NG NG
Premier League England 27 aug 2023, 09:00 Sheffield United - Manchester City
England, Sheffield, Bramall Lane
Manchester City Manchester City
On August 27, the match of the 3rd round of the English Premier League between Sheffield United and Manchester City will take place. The meeting will take place at the Bremell Lane stadium. In this game, the rookie of the English football elite will play against the reigning champion.

Sheffield United

The newcomer to the Premier League started the season extremely unsuccessfully - with two defeats. It is interesting that Sheffield lost in matches against not the strongest teams - Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

In general, Sheffield United did little work in the transfer market in the summer and there are still huge doubts that the team will be able to maintain a place in the strongest European league.

Especially problematic is the team's attack, which scored one goal in two games.

Manchester city

The reigning national champion and Champions League winner is back on the winning track after losing the FA Super Cup to Arsenal. After the defeat of Burnley, the minimal team defeated Newcastle. In the first two rounds of the English Championship, the “citizens” did not concede a single goal, scoring four into the opponent's goal.

History of personal meetings

Quite expected, here the advantage is on the side of Manchester City. Over the last 10 matches they have won 7 victories, losing only once to Sheffield.

Match prediction

Sheffield had big problems in the first two rounds and in the game against Manchester City nothing good is in store for them. I think that the home team will not even be able to print the gates of the current champion, which I will bet on. On the outcome of “both teams to score – no”, bookmakers offer odds of 1.60.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
