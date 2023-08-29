RU RU NG NG
Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023
Luton Luton
Premier League England 01 sep 2023, 15:00 Luton - West Ham
-
- : -
England, Luton, Kenilworth Road
West Ham West Ham
On September 1, in the match of the 4th round of the English Premier League, Luton Town and West Ham United will play.

Luton Town

Luton Town spends its first season in a long time as part of the country's elite division. Last season, the team took bronze medals in the Championship and was able to reach the Premier League through the playoffs.

If we take into account the team's pre-season matches, then we can predict a difficult struggle for survival for Luton. In their first two matches, the team were defeated by Brighton and Chelsea, and both meetings were lost by a large score. Now they have to fight with the reborn “Hammers”, which this season are clearly set to fight for the top four in the standings.

Now Luton is located on the 19th line of the standings and has one goal scored with seven missed.

West Ham

Guests in the last two matches also played Brighton and Chelsea, but in their case they managed to achieve a positive result there. Both meetings ended with the victory of the Hammers. Interestingly, West Ham scored three goals against Brighton and Chelsea.

In the first round, the winner of the Conference League played with Bournemouth and a draw was recorded there.

After three matches played, West Ham have scored seven points and are in second place in the standings.

Interesting Facts

West Ham have scored 2.5 goals in their last three matches. Moreover, the Hammers certainly scored in each of the last three away matches.

Prediction for the match Luton Town - West Ham

Guests are favorites and bookmakers are also inclined to this version. Given the performance of the team in the new season, I will bet on the outcome of the match more than 2.5 for a factor of 1.92.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
