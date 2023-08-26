RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Prediction for Fiorentina vs Lecce 27 August 2023

Prediction for Fiorentina vs Lecce 27 August 2023

Prediction for Fiorentina vs Lecce 28 August 2023
Fiorentina Fiorentina
Serie A Italy 27 aug 2023, 12:30 Fiorentina - Lecce
-
- : -
Italy, Florence, Artemio Franchi, Firenze
Lecce Lecce
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(+1)
Odds: 1.675

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On August 27, at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, the second round match of the Italian Serie A between Fiorentina and Lecce will take place. The game will start at 17:30 European time.

Fiorentina: latest news

In the current Italian football Viola is considered to be the first after the top clubs. Last season, the team finished just like that, letting all the giants go ahead, but got a place in the UEFA Conference League thanks to the disqualification of Juventus. By the way, in the previous draw of this European tournament, Fiorentina reached the final, where they lost to West Ham United, conceding the decisive goal in the 90th minute. Over the summer, the team of Vincenzo Italiano expanded the clip and hopes to perform at least as well. But so far everything is going so-so: at the start of the championship, the Viola defeated the newcomer of the league, Genoa, 4:1, but lost in the Conference League qualification to Rapida Vienna 0:1 and will have to win back this gap next week.

Lecce: latest news

For the team, this will be the second consecutive season in Serie A - this has not happened to Lecce in more than a decade. Usually, if a club enters the top Italian division, then they immediately fly out of it. But in the last championship, the Gialorossi finished fifth from the bottom and even avoided the playoffs for a place in Serie A. For the new season, the expectations of the fans are the same: a struggle for survival, which is not a guarantee that it will be successful. The strength of the team since last season is the game against the favorites. In the last round, Lecce proved it again and won a strong-willed victory over Lazio. Now the guests will be underdogs again. Will it help them catch on to the points?

Serie A standings

Match prediction

Fiorentina is currently in a difficult position: it is not easy for the team to go through a rich defense, and now them still need to be distracted by the UEFA Conference League, where things did not work out well in the first match with Rapid Vienna. Lecce will have a chance not to lose. For reinsurance, you can take a +1 handicap.

Prediction on game W2(+1)
Odds: 1.675

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Ligue 1 France Today, 15:00 Prediction for PSG vs Lens on August 26, 2023 Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.6 Lens Recommended 1xBet
LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Sevilla vs Girona prediction and betting tips on August 26, 2023 Sevilla Odds: 1.73 Girona Bet now BetWinner
Prediction for New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami 27 August 2023 MLS USA Today, 19:30 Prediction for New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami 27 August 2023 New York Red Bulls Odds: 2.73 Inter Miami CF Bet now MelBet
Championship England 27 aug 2023, 07:00 Prediction for Watford vs Blackburn 26 August 2023 Watford Odds: 1.85 Blackburn Recommended MelBet
Premier League England 27 aug 2023, 09:00 Prediction for Burnley vs Aston Villa 27 August 2023 Burnley Odds: 1.65 Aston Villa Bet now Parimatch
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:16 English Premier League table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 3 Football news Today, 12:14 Manchester United made a super comeback in the Premier League match Football news Today, 12:08 Arsenal miss out on victory in London derby Football news Today, 11:34 Borussia Dortmund failed to win the away match of the Bundesliga Football news Today, 11:00 Antoine Griezmann names unexpected career priority Football news Today, 10:59 Italian Serie A table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 2 Football news Today, 10:00 Romelu Lukaku close to joining Jose Mourinho's club Football news Today, 09:42 Saudi Al-Ahli announced the transfer of the Spanish supertalent Football news Today, 09:37 Tottenham Hotspur win in Premier League match Football news Today, 09:00 Ancelotti delighted with Real Madrid rookie performance
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for PSG vs Lens on August 26, 2023 Football Today Sevilla vs Girona prediction and betting tips on August 26, 2023 Football Today Prediction for New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Watford vs Blackburn 26 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Burnley vs Aston Villa 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Manchester City 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Villarreal vs Barcelona 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Newcastle vs Liverpool 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Prediction for Fiorentina vs Lecce 27 August 2023 Football 27 aug 2023 Juventus vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on August 27, 2023