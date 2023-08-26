Prediction on game W2(+1) Odds: 1.675 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On August 27, at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, the second round match of the Italian Serie A between Fiorentina and Lecce will take place. The game will start at 17:30 European time.

Fiorentina: latest news

In the current Italian football Viola is considered to be the first after the top clubs. Last season, the team finished just like that, letting all the giants go ahead, but got a place in the UEFA Conference League thanks to the disqualification of Juventus. By the way, in the previous draw of this European tournament, Fiorentina reached the final, where they lost to West Ham United, conceding the decisive goal in the 90th minute. Over the summer, the team of Vincenzo Italiano expanded the clip and hopes to perform at least as well. But so far everything is going so-so: at the start of the championship, the Viola defeated the newcomer of the league, Genoa, 4:1, but lost in the Conference League qualification to Rapida Vienna 0:1 and will have to win back this gap next week.

Lecce: latest news

For the team, this will be the second consecutive season in Serie A - this has not happened to Lecce in more than a decade. Usually, if a club enters the top Italian division, then they immediately fly out of it. But in the last championship, the Gialorossi finished fifth from the bottom and even avoided the playoffs for a place in Serie A. For the new season, the expectations of the fans are the same: a struggle for survival, which is not a guarantee that it will be successful. The strength of the team since last season is the game against the favorites. In the last round, Lecce proved it again and won a strong-willed victory over Lazio. Now the guests will be underdogs again. Will it help them catch on to the points?

Fiorentina is currently in a difficult position: it is not easy for the team to go through a rich defense, and now them still need to be distracted by the UEFA Conference League, where things did not work out well in the first match with Rapid Vienna. Lecce will have a chance not to lose. For reinsurance, you can take a +1 handicap.