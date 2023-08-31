Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.55 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On September 2, the match of the fourth round of the English Premier League between Brighton and Newcastle will take place.

"Brighton"

Last season, the team in its history managed to break into European competitions and in the new season the team looks very confident, continuing to improve their results.

Now some call Brighton one of the favorites of the tournament, or at least a contender for the Champions League at the end of the season.

In the current championship, the team won the first two matches, scoring 4 goals to Luton and Wolverhampton, after which there was an unfortunate defeat by West Ham.

Now “Brighton” is in sixth place in the standings – the team took the same place at the end of the last season.

"Newcastle"

This team is at the bottom of the standings, although the Magpies had a fabulous season last season, as they reached the Champions League group stage for the first time in almost 20 years.

Newcastle are currently in 13th place after losses to Manchester City and Liverpool. Apparently, this arrangement of the team - a temporary phenomenon, as the "Newcastle" successfully performed in sparring before the season against serious opponents.

Interesting Facts

8 of Brighton's last 9 matches have been over 2.5 goals while Newcastle have failed to win 4 of their last 5 matches.

Match prediction

Both teams were defeated in the last round and now they need to win. From this we can conclude that the meeting will be held in an attacking style.

I will bet total over 2.5 with odds of 1.55.