On Saturday, August 26, the match of the 3rd round of the championship of England will take place, in which Bournemouth will host Tottenham Hotspur at home.

"Bournemouth"

The Cherries started the season without a win. First there was a fighting draw with “West Ham” - 1:1, after which the team lost to “Liverpool” in the second round.

Despite the defeat in the last round, they also had good moments that give the fans optimism for the upcoming season. Fans of the club are probably hoping that in the new campaign their favorites will not “flounder” in the relegation zone and still be able to compete for a place in the middle of the standings.

"Tottenham"

This summer something happened that should have happened a long time ago. The team left the long-term leader and captain Harry Kane. Despite the departure of the team leader, the Spurs look confident in attack and scored four goals against the opponents in two starting rounds.

In the first round of the Premier League, the London team played a 2-2 draw with Brentford, after which the Spurs unexpectedly beat the formidable Manchester United 2-0 at home.

Personal meetings and history

In the statistics of personal meetings, Tottenham have a clear advantage: 8 wins against 2 for Bournemouth and 2 draws in 12 official matches.

Match prediction

The Spurs have shown that even with Kane gone, they remain a formidable offensive team. There is no doubt that at least one ball will hit the gates of a more modest opponent. At the same time, Bournemouth scored in each of the past rounds, which means that it looks like a reasonable bet for both teams to score. This outcome is given a coefficient of 1.60.