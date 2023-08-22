RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Prediction for Arsenal vs Fulham 26 August 2023

Prediction for Arsenal vs Fulham 26 August 2023

Prediction for Arsenal vs Fulham 26 August 2023
Arsenal Arsenal
Premier League England 26 aug 2023, 10:00 Arsenal - Fulham
-
- : -
England, London, Emirates Stadium
Fulham Fulham
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.83

Welcome Bonus 150%
Parimatch 4.70
Bet now

As part of the third round of the English Premier League 2023-2024, another London derby will take place between Arsenal and Fulham. The match will take place on August 26 at the Gunners' home arena.

"Arsenal"

Vice-champion of the last season of the Premier League feels confident in the new season. First, the wards won against Manchester City in the match for the FA Super Cup, after which they got two victories in the starting rounds of the national championship.

In the first games of the championship, Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, although both matches were difficult, especially the meeting with the Eagles.

After two rounds of the new season, the Gunners are in third place in the standings.

"Fulham"

This London team began the new championship in England with a 1-0 victory over Everton, after which Marco Silva's wards were unexpectedly defeated by the newcomer to the Premier League Brentford with a score of 3:0.

Based on the results of two starting matches, Fulham has three points scored and 13th place in the standings.

History of confrontations

Between themselves, the teams played 61 matches and only 8 times “Fulham” was able to get a victory. While on account of Arsenal 42 triumphs. Interestingly, the last time Fulham defeated the Gunners was back in 2012, and then at home. At a party, this has never happened before in history.

The Gunners defeated Fulham twice last season (2-1 and 3-0).

Match prediction

Bookmakers clearly single out Arsenal as the favorite in this meeting, and it's hard not to agree with that. We will bet on the outcome - the total of the match is more than 3 with a coefficient of 1.82.

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.83

Welcome Bonus 150%
Parimatch 4.70
Bet now
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Champions League Today, 15:00 Antwerp vs AEK prediction and betting tips on August 22, 2023 Royal Antwerp Odds: 1.71 AEK Athens Recommended MelBet
Champions League Today, 15:00 Rakow vs Copenhagen prediction and betting tips on August 22, 2023 Rakow Czestochowa Odds: 1.85 FC Copenhagen Bet now Linebet
Champions League Today, 15:00 Glasgow Rangers vs PSV prediction and betting tips on August 22, 202 Rangers Odds: 1.74 PSV Eindhoven Bet now BetWinner
Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Bolivar vs Internacional prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Odds: 1.82 Internacional Recommended MelBet
Champions League 23 aug 2023, 15:00 Maccabi Haifa vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Maccabi Haifa Odds: 1.62 BSC Young Boys Bet now Linebet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:00 Pochettino called Mudrik's main problem Football news Today, 06:00 The decision is final: court responds to Juventus appeal over stripped championships Football news Today, 05:00 Liverpool disagree with McAllister ban: club appeals Football news Today, 04:00 PSG are still hoping to sell Mbappe: the amount is named Football news Today, 03:00 One of the strongest teams in Europe can be led by a woman Football news Today, 01:55 Roma Mourinho close to signing Colombia striker Football news Today, 01:35 Kylian Mbappe close to PSG contract extension Football news Today, 01:20 Liverpool intend to appeal the suspension of the main midfielder Football news Today, 01:00 Atlético demanded a huge amount for Rodrigo De Paul Football news Today, 00:50 Inter could sign star striker
Sport Predictions
Football Today Antwerp vs AEK prediction and betting tips on August 22, 2023 Football Today Rakow vs Copenhagen prediction and betting tips on August 22, 2023 Football Today Glasgow Rangers vs PSV prediction and betting tips on August 22, 202 Football Today Bolivar vs Internacional prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Football 23 aug 2023 Maccabi Haifa vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Football 23 aug 2023 Braga vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Football 23 aug 2023 Molde vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Arsenal vs Fulham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Brighton vs West Ham 26 August 2023