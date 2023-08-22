Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.83 Welcome Bonus 150% 4.70 Bet now

As part of the third round of the English Premier League 2023-2024, another London derby will take place between Arsenal and Fulham. The match will take place on August 26 at the Gunners' home arena.

"Arsenal"

Vice-champion of the last season of the Premier League feels confident in the new season. First, the wards won against Manchester City in the match for the FA Super Cup, after which they got two victories in the starting rounds of the national championship.

In the first games of the championship, Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, although both matches were difficult, especially the meeting with the Eagles.

After two rounds of the new season, the Gunners are in third place in the standings.

"Fulham"

This London team began the new championship in England with a 1-0 victory over Everton, after which Marco Silva's wards were unexpectedly defeated by the newcomer to the Premier League Brentford with a score of 3:0.

Based on the results of two starting matches, Fulham has three points scored and 13th place in the standings.

History of confrontations

Between themselves, the teams played 61 matches and only 8 times “Fulham” was able to get a victory. While on account of Arsenal 42 triumphs. Interestingly, the last time Fulham defeated the Gunners was back in 2012, and then at home. At a party, this has never happened before in history.

The Gunners defeated Fulham twice last season (2-1 and 3-0).

Match prediction

Bookmakers clearly single out Arsenal as the favorite in this meeting, and it's hard not to agree with that. We will bet on the outcome - the total of the match is more than 3 with a coefficient of 1.82.