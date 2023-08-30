RU RU NG NG
Napoli vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on September 2, 2023

Napoli vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on September 2, 2023

SSC Napoli SSC Napoli
Serie A Italy 02 sep 2023, 14:45 SSC Napoli - Lazio
-
- : -
Italy, Naples, Diego Armando Maradona
Lazio Lazio
On September 2, Diego Armando Maradona Stadium (San Paolo) (Naples) will host the match of the 3rd round of the Serie A, in which Napoli will compete with Lazio. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Napoli


It goes without saying that the club was the main discovery of Italian football, or even Europe, in the previous season in 2022/2023. “The Parthenopeans” confidently regained the Scudetto – that happened for the first time since the days of legendary Maradona. Still, the title was taken with the backdrop of failures and problems. Moreover, the architect of that triumph, Luciano Spalletti, left the club, not without scandal in the summer, and then the stronghold of defence, Kim Min-jae, was also sold. Still, a large-scale sale did not happen, and it is reasonable to mention that there were enough newcomers. Rudi Garcia is doing a good job as a mentor after returning to Italian football – his new wards won both matches in a pretty confident way (a 3-1 score in the battle against Frosinone and a 2-0 result in the struggle with Sassuolo). To tell the truth, both opponents were weaker. This time, there will be a difficult and, taking into account the personality of Sarri, also principled opponent.

Lazio


The team invited Maurizio 2 years ago after Simone Inzaghi went to Milan for new challenges to head Inter. Having appeared in Rome, “the chain-smoking Maverick” initially had a lot of questions and doubts, because of his peculiar style of work. Nevertheless, “the Eagles” showed the immediate progress, moreover, they became the vice-champion of Italy. It was only in the summer that the leader of the midfield, Milinković-Savić, left the team – Sergej did not go to a top club, but responded to a generous offer from Saudi Arabia. Perhaps that event influenced “the Laziali”, which failed at the beginning, losing both starting matches against quite simple opponents – a 1-2 misfire on the field of Lecce and a 0-1 failure in the home struggle with Genoa. Nowadays, the team is feverishly trying to get stronger: for instance, it signed up the contract with Guendouzi and is luring Bonucci, who quarrelled with Juventus.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Napoli has won 4 matches in a row. Still, Lazio finally made a success in the spring – it issued a 1-0 score at San Paolo.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that there will be no real fight in the following confrontation. Napoli, which will play at the home arena, is stronger – thus, we bet on the hosts (odd: 1.71).

