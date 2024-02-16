Monza vs Milan prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Prediction on game Win AC Milan Odds: 1.83 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

One of the Sunday matches of the 25th round of the Italian championship will be played at the Brianteo Stadium, where the local Monza will host Milan. Will Milan face any challenges in this encounter? Here's the forecast for this match from our site's experts.

Monza

Monza hasn't been impressive in the current season. In their last 10 Serie A matches, the "Brians" secured three victories, drew three times, and suffered four defeats. In their most recent league fixture last weekend, Raffaele Palladino's side couldn't secure three points either, settling for a draw at home against Verona (0-0). Currently, Monza sits in the 11th position in the league table with 30 points. At home, the "White and Reds" have managed four wins, five draws, and three losses in 12 Serie A matches.

Milan

Stefano Pioli's side approaches the game against Monza in excellent spirits. On Thursday, the "Red and Blacks" crushed the strong French opponent Rennes 3-0 at the San Siro in the first leg of the Europa League playoffs. In Serie A, Milan has been unbeaten since December 2023 when they suffered a defeat against Atalanta. In the subsequent nine matches, the "Rossoneri" have secured seven wins with just two draws. Last weekend, Milan narrowly defeated Napoli 1-0 with the support of their home crowd. Currently, Milan occupies the third position in the league table. In 24 rounds, the "Rossoneri" have collected 52 points, trailing Juventus by only one point and Inter by eight points.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

Milan thrashed Monza 3-0 in the first round.

This victory marked Milan's third consecutive win in official matches against Monza.

Both teams scored in only one out of the three matches.

Monza vs Milan Forecast

Bookmakers give Milan a significant advantage, with odds for their victory set at 1.83. We believe Milan has all the chances to secure three points in this match. Our bet here is "Milan to Win" with odds of 1.83.