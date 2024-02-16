Frosinone vs Roma prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.76 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Within the framework of the 25th round of the Italian championship, on Sunday at the Benito Stirpe Stadium, Frosinone will host the capital's Roma. Here's the prediction for this match from Dailysports experts.

Frosinone

The "Canaries" have conceded 49 goals in 24 matches, marking the worst defensive record among all teams in the Italian championship. Indeed, allowing more than two goals per match is simply catastrophic! This is especially alarming for an Italian team, given the historical emphasis on defense in Italian football. Interestingly, most of Frosinone's goals conceded have come from top-tier opponents. For instance, in the last round, the "Yellow and Blues" suffered a heavy defeat to Fiorentina away from home with a scoreline of 1-5, preceded by a 2-3 loss to Milan. Currently, Frosinone occupies the 14th position in the league table, with a 4-point cushion above the relegation zone.

Roma

The Romans have experienced some setbacks, and their gameplay cannot be described as consistent. However, one cannot deny Roma's ability to collect points against lower-status teams, especially after José Mourinho's departure. Last weekend, the capital club suffered a 2-4 defeat to Inter at home, despite leading in the scoreline after the first half. Prior to that, there were three consecutive victories against Verona, Cagliari, and Salernitana. It's worth noting that Roma also traveled to Rotterdam midweek, where they drew 1-1 against Feyenoord. Currently, Roma sits in sixth place in the Serie A table, with 38 points to their name, trailing Bologna by four points, who occupy the fourth position.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, Roma defeated Frosinone with a 2-0 scoreline.

Roma has won against Frosinone in the last five consecutive matches.

In three out of the last five encounters, the "Total Over 2.5" bet was successful.

Frosinone vs Roma Prediction

There are good chances that the "Total Over 2.5" bet will come through in the upcoming match. Frosinone tends to concede many goals against top opponents, so our prediction is "Total Over 2.5" with odds of 1.76.