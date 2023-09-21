Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.62 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Milan will host Verona on Saturday afternoon at legendary San Siro. The match will take place within the 5th round of the Italian Serie A. The battle will start at 15:00 CET.

Milan



“The Rossoneri”, after a spectacular failure in the derby with Inter (it was defeated with a 1-5 score), managed to start the group stage of the Champions League with a home match against English Newcastle. Milan totally dominated at the home arena, but could not score even a single goal – that battle ended in a goalless draw. It is difficult to say whether this result can be considered to be positive, especially if we take into account the fact that Milan’s opponents are, not only Newcastle, but also PSG and Borussia Dortmund. The play-offs will be very difficult to achieve.

As for the inner championship, if you forget about the previous match, the things are going well. The team got 9 points in 4 rounds and appeared in the 3rd place. Being under the rule of flamboyant Stefano Pioli, the French striker, Olivier Giroud, is not tired to score. The new leader of Milan, Rafael Leao, is also at a decent level.

I think Milan can be considered as one of the contenders for the Scudetto in the current tournament.

Verona



The team managed to win the Italian championship in the mid-80s of the previous century, but it has not been able to achieve any more or less significant success since then.

As for the previous season, Verona finished it in the 18th position and was saved only in the play-off battle against Spezia, managing to maintain the so-called “residence” in the elite division.

It had finished in the middle of the table for three years before.

Verona started the new championship under the rule of Marco Baroni. The team immediately began to collect the points, taking the victories in the struggles with Roma (2-1) and Empoli (1-0), as well as a draw in the confrontation with Bologna. It lost only the match against strong Sassuolo and currently occupies the 9th place in the standings.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Verona has not played a draw for 5 away matches in a row, but has definitely scored in 7 previous away ones.

Milan is unbeaten in 10 previous battles at the home arena, and 3 last home games gave an opportunity to score at least 3 goals.

Milan certainly defeated Verona in 5 previous matches of the Italian championship.

Verona has never defeated Milan on the away field and, taking into account 5 last matches at San Siro, the bet “both teams to score: yes” was a must.

Predictions

The hosts will undoubtedly be eager to rehabilitate themselves in front of their fans for the defeat made by Inter. A bet on the success of Milan with "a -1 goal handicap" looks quite attractive.


