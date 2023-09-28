Milan vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Prediction on game Win AC Milan Odds: 1.84 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Milan will host the team from the capital of Italy, Lazio, in the match of the 7th round of the Italian Serie A. The game will take place at San Siro on September 30 at 18:00 CET

Milan



“The Rossoneri”, after a spectacular failure in the derby with Inter (there was a loss with a 1-5 score), managed to start at the group stage of the Champions League with a home draw in the struggle with English Newcastle. We can safely say that the team has definitely come to its senses. Milan gained a good momentum and even managed to catch up with Inter in the table.

Pioli’s team achieved a strong-willed victory away at Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliarii in the middle of this week – 1-3. The summer newcomers, Okafor and Loftus-Cheek, scored their first goals for the team.

Lazio



Maurizio Sarri’s wards are going through pretty good times. Speaking about the previous Serie A, “the Eagles” finished in the 2nd place, which allows them to compete in the current Champions League, where the team started with a draw in the match against Atletico Madrid.

Still, as for the Serie A, the team from the capital of Italy didn’t get off to a good start. Only 2 wins in matches against Napoli and Torino, as well as a draw in the struggle with Monza, allow the club to occupy a modest 11th position in the table. Lazio is gradually regaining the confidence it had got a year ago, which means it will definitely “climb” the tournament ladder.



Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Lazio has scored in 5 matches in a row.

Milan has not lost at the home arena in the current season.

As for the head-to-head matches, the teams are equal, having the same number of victories in 10 previous matches. Still, there have been no draws in the matches between Milan and Lazio for almost 5 years.

Prediction



According to bookmakers, Milan looks like the undisputable favourite of the following battle. Considering that Lazio lost 4 previous matches at San Siro, I agree with the bookmakers and bet on the hosts to win.

