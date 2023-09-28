RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Milan vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Milan vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
AC Milan vs Lazio prediction
AC Milan AC Milan
Serie A Italy Today, 12:00 AC Milan - Lazio
-
- : -
Italy, Milano, San Siro
Lazio Lazio
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win AC Milan
Odds: 1.84

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Milan will host the team from the capital of Italy, Lazio, in the match of the 7th round of the Italian Serie A. The game will take place at San Siro on September 30 at 18:00 CET

Milan


“The Rossoneri”, after a spectacular failure in the derby with Inter (there was a loss with a 1-5 score), managed to start at the group stage of the Champions League with a home draw in the struggle with English Newcastle. We can safely say that the team has definitely come to its senses. Milan gained a good momentum and even managed to catch up with Inter in the table.

Pioli’s team achieved a strong-willed victory away at Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliarii in the middle of this week – 1-3. The summer newcomers, Okafor and Loftus-Cheek, scored their first goals for the team.

Lazio


Maurizio Sarri’s wards are going through pretty good times. Speaking about the previous Serie A, “the Eagles” finished in the 2nd place, which allows them to compete in the current Champions League, where the team started with a draw in the match against Atletico Madrid.

Still, as for the Serie A, the team from the capital of Italy didn’t get off to a good start. Only 2 wins in matches against Napoli and Torino, as well as a draw in the struggle with Monza, allow the club to occupy a modest 11th position in the table. Lazio is gradually regaining the confidence it had got a year ago, which means it will definitely “climb” the tournament ladder.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Lazio has scored in 5 matches in a row.

Milan has not lost at the home arena in the current season.

As for the head-to-head matches, the teams are equal, having the same number of victories in 10 previous matches. Still, there have been no draws in the matches between Milan and Lazio for almost 5 years.

Prediction


According to bookmakers, Milan looks like the undisputable favourite of the following battle. Considering that Lazio lost 4 previous matches at San Siro, I agree with the bookmakers and bet on the hosts to win.

Prediction on game Win AC Milan
Odds: 1.84

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Cape Town City vs Cape Town Spurs prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Premier League South Africa Today, 09:00 Cape Town City vs Cape Town Spurs prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Odds: 1.65 Cape Town Spurs Recommended Мелбет
Lecce vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Serie A Italy Today, 09:00 Lecce vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Lecce Odds: 1.81 SSC Napoli Bet now Мелбет
Mainz vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Bundesliga Germany Today, 09:30 Mainz vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Mainz 05 Odds: 2.27 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Мелбет
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Premier League England Today, 10:00 Manchester United vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Manchester United Odds: 1.89 Crystal Palace Recommended Parimatch
Newcastle vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Premier League England Today, 10:00 Newcastle vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Newcastle Odds: 1.98 Burnley Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:17 Kane fails his first German Language test. VIDEO Football news Today, 06:28 Chelsea has found a new title sponsor Football news Today, 06:00 Monza signed the world champion for free Football news Today, 06:00 Nigeria's Sports Minister stands up for Osimhen Football news Today, 05:58 VIDEO. Ramos Scored All His Own Goals in Matches Against Sevilla Football news Today, 05:00 Ronaldo speaks out about Al-Nasr's ninth consecutive victory Football news Today, 04:37 Three legends together. Messi posted a joint photo with Zidane and Beckham Football news Today, 04:33 Barcelona has severed ties with Sevilla Football news Today, 04:00 Manchester United already have transfer plans in place for 2024 Football news Today, 03:51 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 7
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cape Town City vs Cape Town Spurs prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Mainz vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Newcastle vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Luton Town prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Huddersfield vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Preston vs West Bromwich prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023