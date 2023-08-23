Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.86 Welcome Bonus 150% 4.70 Bet now

On August 26, Old Trafford (Manchester) will host the match of the 3rd round of the English Premier League, in which Manchester United will compete with Nottingham Forest. The battle will start at 16:00 CET.

Manchester United



The club as a whole has every reason to be satisfied with the previous season – and, therefore, with the first year of ten Hag’s work in the Foggy Albion. It is reasonable to mention that such “cult” players as Ronaldo (Cristiano left the club with a scandal) and de Gea became unnecessary, Maguire stopped being the captain and lost the status of the player of the main line-up during that time. Nevertheless, Erik overcomes everything by means of the result – he returned Manchester United to the top 4 and added a trophy, even if it is the EFL Cup. The Dutch specialist got a good, though not transcendental, compared to his competitors, gain in the summer. “The Red Devils” started with a hard and even scandalous victory over Wolverhampton – Onana “earned” the penalty, but it was simply put. Everyone played badly in the battle against Tottenham and, as a result, “the Mancunians” were defeated with a 0-2 score.

Nottingham Forest



The team actually still has twice as many European trophies as Manchester City. Still, having a glorious history, this is also a club that returned to the Premier League after a long pause only a year ago, moreover, that happened through the play-offs. Whether due to a record number of newcomers or in spite of the higher mentioned “flooding” in the dressing room, Steve Cooper and his wards were able to get enough points not to be relegated into the Championship. Still, now the notorious second season begins, even with the background of the rumours about debts to some football players. At the same time, the management also signed some interesting contracts with an emphasis on promising young people – it took Elanga and Turner. One way or another, the team started with a defeat, however, in the battle against Arsenal, a giant – 1-2. Speaking about the struggle with Sheffield United, it turned out to achieve the so-called “mirror” score, winning, albeit not without troubles.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Speaking about the previous season, the clubs played not only in the Premier League, but also in the cup semi-finals. All duels were won by “the Mancunians” without conceding a single goal.

Predictions



Bookmakers are waiting for the success of Manchester United, and it is unlikely that “the Foresters” will resist too much. We bet on the victory of “the Red Devils” with “a -1.5 goal handicap” (odd: 1.86).

