Manchester United vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace prediction
Premier League England 30 sep 2023, 10:00 Manchester United - Crystal Palace
England, Manchester, Old Trafford
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.89

In the seventh round of the English Championship on September 30, 2023, a meeting will take place between the teams Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

Manchester United

The team from Manchester started the championship extremely unsuccessfully and, as a result, they are in the middle of the table. The saddest thing for fans is that there are no signs of improvement in the game yet.

Last season, Manchester United was able to recover from two defeats at the start of the championship. Then the Red Devils finished in third place and returned to the Champions League.

Now, after the failure at the start of the season, the team is doing even worse and there is still no faith that the situation will change.

Crystal Palace

This London team started the championship quite successfully and was even in the European Cup zone at one time. After a series of successful games, defeats followed, after which the position stabilized a little, and Crystal Palace is now in tenth place, which is a normal situation for them.

Interestingly, after six rounds the Londoners scored only one point less than their next opponents.

By the way, it is important to remember that Palace are a team that often takes points away from the top half of the table.

Match prediction

Three of Manchester United's last four matches have seen over 2.5 goals scored and that's something to take note of. Choosing a winner in this match is a thankless task, but betting on a total of more than 2.5 is a very good option.

