Mainz vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on November 4, 2023

Mainz 05 vs RB Leipzig prediction
Mainz 05 Mainz 05
Bundesliga Germany 04 nov 2023, 10:30 Mainz 05 - RB Leipzig
Germany, Mainz, MEWA Arena
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig
Prediction on game W2(-1)
Odds: 2

In the framework of the 10th round of the German Bundesliga will be a match between Mainz and Leipzig. The meeting will take place at the Mewa Arena on Saturday, November 4. The game is scheduled to kick off at 15:30 CET.

Mainz

Mainz is in the cellars of the Bundesliga standings. This team does not give reason for joy to fans because of its start in the new season. The beginning of the season for the team was very bad, because in nine rounds Mainz scored only three points and now sits in last place in the table.

Mainz, along with Bochum has not yet won in the new season and is now considered one of the main favorites to leave. Separately, it is worth noting the terrible game in defense. Of all the teams in the Bundesliga only Darmstadt missed more.

Leipzig

One of the giants of German soccer still occupies only fifth place in the standings. After nine rounds, Leipzig has 20 points and is only one point behind the top-4.
Leipzig has two draws, one of which was with Bayern. There was also a draw with Bochum, which can be considered a loss of two points for the Bulls.

In general, Leipzig looks very confident this season and there is no doubt that the team will still get into the fight for the prizes, and thus for the place that gives the right to play in the Champions League in the new season.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • In the Bundesliga Mainz won back in April, in a match against Bayern.
  • Leipzig in the German Cup match with Wolfsburg interrupted a series of five consecutive away wins.
  • Leipzig won only one of the last five matches against Mainz.

Prediction

In my opinion, the guests will achieve a confident victory in this match. I do not think that at the moment Mainz are able to cling to points in a game with such an opponent. I bet on a win for Leipzig with -1.

Sport Predictions
