Lecce vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Lecce will host Napoli in the match of the 7th round of the Italian Serie A. The game will take place at Stadio Via del Mare on September 30 at 15:00 CET

Lecce



Lecce spent the previous season, for the first time after a long absence, among the elite of Italian football. The team, although not without nerves, immediately managed to gain a foothold among the strongest clubs of Italy.

The start of the new campaign, without exaggeration, can be called a successful one. Lecce shared the points with Fiorentina and Monza, and also achieved the victories in the matches against Salernitana, Lazio and Genoa. By the way, the team suffered its first defeat this season on Tuesday. Lecce lost to Juventus on the away field.

Nevertheless, the club is in the 6th place in the Serie A standings.

Napoli



Speaking about the previous season, “the Parthenopeans” won the third Scudetto in their history, completing it long before the end of the championship. The team, led by Luciano Spalletti, looked excellent and swept away all opponents.

The period before the start of the new season is characterized by the disagreements with the management, and the Italian specialist left his position – he was replaced by Rudi Garcia. Being under the rule of a new coach, Napoli does not look so intimidating yet. At the start of the championship, the team has got 11 points and ranks the 5th place in the Serie A table.

A pleasant thing is that Kvaratskhelia finally scored a goal. On Wednesday, the team “dealt” with Udinese – 4:1, moreover, the Georgian footballer scored himself and assisted Simeone.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Lecce has not lost at the home arena in the current year yet and Napoli has not lost on the away field.

As for the head-to-head matches, Napoli has an advantage. Speaking about 4 previous matches, the teams certainly scored against each other.

Prediction



I am inclined to believe that Napoli will make the second defeat on the hosts in a row. Still, there is a difference in the class and it will definitely have an impact. My bet is the victory of the guests.

