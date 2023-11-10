Lazio vs Roma prediction and betting tips on November 12, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.95 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The Roman derby between Lazio and Roma as part of the 12th round of the Italian Serie A awaits the spectators. The match will take place at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, November 12, and will start at 18:00 CET.

Lazio



The team did not start the new season in a confident way, but the situation improved in October. “The Romans” won 4 out of 5 matches and significantly improved their standings in both the Italian championship and the Champions League.

Still, Lazio lost in early November. Sarri’s wards were beaten by Bologna, but then took an important victory over Feyenoord at the European arena. This success allows it to continue the fight for overcoming the group stage.

Speaking about the Italian Serie A standings, “the Eagles” occupy only 10th place. The fans of this team are definitely not expecting the same results, especially after a successful previous season.

Roma



“The Wolves”, like the other Roman team, cannot yet find their ideal performance in the current season. Although they are slightly higher in the table than their neighbours, one cannot say that their game is impressive.

Sometimes Roma has got excellent runs, and sometimes absolutely nothing happens on the football field. It is worth noting that Mourinho’s wards have demonstrated their character more than once this season and snatched victories in the last minutes of the games. The matches against Lecce and Monza confirm the higher mentioned statement. However, it definitely lacks stability.

Roma is currently in 7th place in the Serie A standings.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head



• Taking into account 3 previous matches of Lazio, there happened the same score – 1-0.

• Roma has failed to score in only 1 Serie A game.

• The almost hundred-year history of confrontations includes a lot of battles. Lazio won with the same 1-0 score in 2 previous matches.

Prediction



Bookmakers consider Roma and Lazio to be equal opponents, because the odds for their victories are almost the same. I think the match will be tense, and I bet that both teams will be able to score.

