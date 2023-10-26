RU RU NG NG
Juventus vs Verona prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023

Juventus vs Verona prediction
Serie A Italy 28 oct 2023, 14:45 Juventus - Verona
Italy, Turin, Allianz Stadium
In the framework of the 10th round of the Italian Serie A will be held a match between Juventus and Verona. The meeting will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on October 28. The game is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 CET.

Juventus

The Turin club is currently in third place in the standings and has 20 points to their credit. They are only two points behind the leading Inter.

Juventus have some problems with the squad, and also the club is under immense pressure because of the scandals with Paul Pogba's doping and Nicola Faggioli's betting game, but this did not prevent Allegri's wards from beating Milan in the last round.

Verona

Verona started the new championship under the guidance of coach Marco Baroni. The team immediately began to score points, having in the asset of victories over Roma (2:1) and Empoli (1:0), as well as a draw with Bologna. They lost matches against tough Sassuolo, as well as Atalanta and Milan.

After that, the team stalled a bit and now sits in 16th place in the standings and just two points from the relegation zone. I note that Verona scores little - only 6 goals in the starting 9 rounds.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches

  • Juventus do not concede in four games in a row.
  • Verona can not win in seven games in a row.
  • Verona only once in the last 36 years managed not to lose in Turin.

Prediction

Juventus are looking to impose a fight for the Scudetto this season and now the team is on the move. Therefore, in my opinion, the guests have very little chance. I bet on the home team with -1.

