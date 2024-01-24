RU RU NG NG KE KE
Jordan vs Bahrain prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024

Asian Cup 25 jan 2024, 06:30 Jordan - Bahrain
International, Doha, Khalifa International Stadium
The Asian Cup is in full swing, an opportunity that betting enthusiasts cannot afford to overlook. For this reason, we have prepared our forecast for the match between Jordan and Bahrain, a prognosis meticulously crafted by our analysts.

Jordan

In this edition of the Asian Cup, Jordan is enjoying a commendable run, having accumulated 4 points in two encounters, propelling them to the top of the group, surpassing the closest competitor based on additional criteria. In the opening fixture, they effortlessly defeated Malaysia with a resounding 4-0 victory, defying expectations of a tough battle. Facing South Korea, they played commendably, managing to score two goals with scarce opportunities, while the opponent displayed superior gameplay. The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with Jordan ultimately securing a draw in extra time.

Bahrain

For Bahrain, this Asian Cup commenced with a challenging match against the group favorite, South Korea, where resisting such a formidable opponent proved futile, resulting in a 1-3 defeat. The second encounter against Malaysia was equally arduous, but Bahrain managed to snatch a victory with a goal in the 90+5th minute, concluding with a 1-0 scoreline. Currently, Bahrain occupies the third position in their quartet, holding promising chances for advancing to the playoffs, though it is advisable not to incur a loss in the final match.

Head-to-Head History

These opponents have a significant history of head-to-head encounters, albeit most of them being friendly matches. The last meetings occurred in 2021, with Jordan emerging victorious in both instances with an identical scoreline of 2-1.

Match Prediction for Jordan vs Bahrain

Initially, both teams were considered evenly matched, but the odds for Jordan have slightly declined. Both competitors are motivated and eager to secure a place in the playoffs. Anticipating a clash of football ideologies, opting for a bet on both teams scoring appears promising.

