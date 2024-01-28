Istanbulspor vs Samsunspor prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.75 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Istanbulspor vs. Samsunspor Exclusive Prediction

Monday promises to be eventful in football, and our experts have prepared an exclusive forecast for the Istanbulspor vs. Samsunspor match.

Istanbulspor

Istanbulspor finds themselves in such dire straits that there is no doubt about the club's relegation from the elite league. The team is currently at the bottom of the league table, trailing the 16th place, which could offer salvation, by a whopping 13 points. In the last round, the club suffered a 1:3 defeat in the derby against Galatasaray, interrupting a pleasant streak of three matches without a loss. The team has not been demonstrating impressive results, and with little motivation at this point, the outlook is grim.

Samsunspor

After 22 rounds, Samsunspor sits in the 15th position in the league, with a mere two-point gap from the danger zone. In the last round, they managed to defeat one of their direct competitors, Kayserispor, at home with a score of 2:0. This victory marked their third in five matches, earning them 10 points in this stretch and allowing them to escape the relegation zone. Samsunspor has gained momentum, making them highly likely to retain their place in the strong Turkish division.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

In the first leg, Samsunspor secured a resilient home victory with a 2:1 score, with the decisive goal scored in the 90+3rd minute, following a missed penalty just before.

Samsunspor has lost 8 out of 11 away matches this season, managing only one victory.

Istanbulspor had 3 points deducted by the federation.

Istanbulspor vs Samsunspor Prediction

Initially, there was no clear favorite on paper, but later, the odds on the away team slightly declined. From a tournament perspective, a victory is more crucial for the guests, as believing in Istanbulspor's salvation is challenging. We anticipate a challenging match with any outcome possible, making a bet on both teams to score seem logical.