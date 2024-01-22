Iran vs UAE prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.57 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On January 23rd, Iran and the UAE will meet in their Asian Cup match. You can find the forecast for this confrontation on the pages of our resource.

Iran

The Iranian national team has always been considered a contender for victory in the continental Asian championships. So far, the team has started well, with two victories guaranteeing their passage from the group. The final touch will be securing a place in the playoffs from the top spot, and avoiding defeat will be sufficient. In the first round, Iranians convincingly defeated Palestine with a score of 4-1, and in the second match, they triumphed over Hong Kong with a 1-0 score. The squad is solid, allowing for ambitious goals.

UAE

For the UAE, the tournament began with a victory over the group's underdog, Hong Kong, with a score of 3-1. The team created many opportunities, although it allowed some to the weaker opponent. In the second match, the national team was considered a slight favorite against Palestine. They opened the scoring in the middle of the first half, but towards the end, they were reduced to ten men. The opponent equalized in the second half, exerting strong pressure, but the match ended in a 1-1 draw. It is risky to compete for the top spot, as they could concede against the strong Iran. It's optimal to maintain their current position.

Head-to-Head History

The opponents have faced each other many times, including in the group stage of the qualification for the 2022 World Cup. In those encounters, Iran won both matches with an identical score of 1-0.

Match prediction - Iran vs UAE

The teams are essentially playing for the top spot in Group C, as a draw will send both teams to the playoffs. There is a high probability of witnessing a less entertaining match. Iran is considered the favorite, although pushing forward is unnecessary when the primary goal is not to lose and remain atop the group. No one will take unnecessary risks, and for this reason, we bet on a total of under 2.5 goals.