Gambia vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024

Jason Collins
Gambia vs Cameroon prediction
Africa Cup of Nations 23 jan 2024, 12:00 Gambia - Cameroon
International, Bouake, Stade de la Paix
Prediction on game Win Cameroon
Odds: 1.66
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the concluding phase of the group stage at the African Cup of Nations, we present our forecast for the match between Gambia and Cameroon, who are effectively contending for the third position in the quartet.

Gambia

Gambia lacks noteworthy football accomplishments, making its debut in continental competition during the last AFCON in 2021, where it managed to reach the quarterfinals. This time, the chances of advancing from the group are minimal, facing a formidable lineup. In the opening fixture, the team predictably succumbed to the formidable Senegal with a scoreline of 0-3, followed by a defeat to Guinea with a score of 0-1. Currently occupying the bottom spot, Gambia is without points and goals, necessitating nothing less than a victory, coupled with a reliance on results from competitors in other groups.

Cameroon

The "Indomitable Lions" do not appear as menacing as tradition dictates, despite Cameroon historically being considered a top-tier team in African football. The tournament is unfolding less favorably for them, starting with a drawn match against Guinea at 1-1 and subsequently succumbing to the powerful Senegal at 1-3. The team lacks standout stars as in the past; the renowned goalkeeper Onana fails to impress, and the attacking leader Aboubakar is forced to miss the tournament due to injury. Currently placed third in the group, Cameroon must secure victory, preferably in a convincing fashion, to enhance their prospects of advancing from the group.

Head-to-Head History

The last encounter between these rivals took place at the 2022 African Cup of Nations, where Cameroon secured a confident 2-0 victory in the quarterfinals. In total, the teams have faced each other three times, with Gambia conceding in all instances without finding the net.

Match prediction - Gambia vs Cameroon

Considering the fixture, Cameroon emerges as the favorite, although Gambia is certainly capable of putting up a serious challenge. Anticipating a closely contested match, the "Indomitable Lions" will aim to assert themselves. A viable wager here would be on Cameroon for a clear victory, as they strive to secure a spot in the playoffs.

