Hungary vs Serbia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Hungary vs Serbia prediction
Hungary Hungary
European Championship 14 oct 2023, 14:45 Hungary - Serbia
-
- : -
International, Budapest, Puskas Arena
Serbia Serbia
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.62

The national teams of Hungary and Serbia will compete with each other as part of the Euro 2024 Qualification. The battle will take place at Puskás Aréna in Budapest on Saturday, October 14, and will start at 20:45 CET.

Hungary


From the outside point of view, one may say that Hungary has got a more modest squad, but this team is famous primarily for its competent organization of the game. Taking into account the recent years, the Hungarians have beaten the national teams of Germany and England, which their next opponents certainly cannot boast of.

Both Hungary and Serbia have taken 10 points, but the Hungarians are in the 1st place due to the best goal difference (moreover, it has got 1 match in hand).

Serbia


The Serbs, together with the Hungarians, are the leaders of the standings – they are 2 points ahead of Montenegro. Thus, the winner of this confrontation can become the sole leader and practically guarantee the access to the final part of the tournament.

The national team of Serbia has got a fairly strong squad. Almost all national team footballers play in the top European championships, such as England, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

The main star of the team is Dušan Vlahović, who is the forward of Juventus.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Hungary is unbeaten in 8 matches in a row.
• The Serbs were unbeaten in 8 previous confrontations on the away field.
• The teams played against each other 4 times – 2-1 in favour of Hungary and 1 more battle resulted in a draw. Moreover, the Hungarians have never won at the home arena.

Prediction


The teams are in no way inferior to each other – the battle of equal opportunities and plenty of goals is expected. My bet is “total: over 2.0”.

Prediction on game Total over 2
Odds: 1.62

