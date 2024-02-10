Hoffenheim vs Cologne prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the framework of the 21st round of the Bundesliga, TSG Hoffenheim will face FC Cologne, and our resource's analysts have compiled a prediction for this encounter.

TSG Hoffenheim

For Hoffenheim, the season hasn't been particularly noteworthy as the team currently sits in ninth place in the championship, trailing the top six by six points, albeit with a game in hand. In the last round, they played to a draw against Wolfsburg away from home, with the match ending 2-2. The club is experiencing a weak stretch in the league, having failed to win in six consecutive matches, garnering only three points during this period. However, if they can find stability, Hoffenheim may even contend for a spot in the European competitions.

FC Cologne

The "Billy Goats" are causing serious concern among their fans as they occupy the 16th position, which is the relegation playoff zone. They are six points adrift from safety in 15th place, again with a game in hand. In the last round, Cologne secured a crucial home victory against strong opposition, Eintracht Frankfurt, with a scoreline of 2-0. This success halted a streak of six winless matches, during which they only managed to accumulate three points.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first leg, Hoffenheim clinched an away victory with a 3-1 scoreline.

In 9 out of the last 11 encounters between the teams, the total goals scored exceeded 2.5.

Hoffenheim hasn't been impressive in home matches, with only two victories, four defeats, and three draws.

Hoffenheim vs Cologne Prediction

Bookmakers favor the home team, although both motivated opponents are set to clash. We anticipate a typical Bundesliga battle, where the game will ebb and flow. We believe the match will be high-scoring, hence we consider a wager on over 2.5 goals as a viable option.