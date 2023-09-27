Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips

Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.63 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Hoffenheim will host Borussia Dortmund in the 6th round of the German Bundesliga. The match will take place at PreZero Arena on September 29 and will start at 20:30 CET.

Hoffenheim



Hoffenheim made its debut in the Bundesliga only in the season of 2008/2009. Still, it made a lot of noise around in that season. The team led the championship for a long time, which was followed by a decline in the second lap – as a result, it finished in the 7th position, which was also considered a huge success. “The Villages” showed their best result in the Bundesliga in 2018, when they won bronze medals of the German championship. The club was headed by the unknown (at that very moment), Julian Nagelsmann.

Speaking about the recent years, there are not enough stars from the sky for “Hoffa” – it is contenting itself with the places in the middle of the table.

Hoffenheim started the new championship in a pretty confident way. The team lost only 1 match – that happened in the 1st round in the battle against Freiburg.

Borussia Dortmund



Borussia does not look like a contender for the title after the crazy finish of the previous season. Edin Terzic’s team has not demonstrated outstanding performance in the Bundesliga yet, but it is regularly gaining the points. On the other hand, it has not been defeated at the inner arena in the current draw.

As for the Champions League, there is nothing to boast about. Dortmund appeared in a very difficult group with Milan, Newcastle and PSG. It was “the Bumblebees” who were the last to lose without a chance in the opening match of the group stage.

Apparently, Bayern is returning to its traditional level, which means that it will be very difficult for Borussia to aim for victory in the Bundesliga.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Hoffenheim is on a 4-game winning streak in the Bundesliga.

Borussia has not lost at the home arena since April.

Dortmund has won its 4 previous head-to-head matches. And Hoffenheim celebrated the last home success over Borussia back in 2019.

Prediction



Bookmakers consider the guests to be a “slight” favourite of the following battle. And taking into account the teams’ recent shape, I assume that there will be a lot of goals. My bet is “total: over 3.0”.

