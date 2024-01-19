RU RU NG NG KE KE
Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Bundesliga Germany 20 jan 2024, 09:30 FC Heidenheim - Wolfsburg
Germany, Heidenheim, Voith-Arena
20th January will see Heidenheim face Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. Here is the match forecast from our analysts.

Heidenheim

The first round of the Bundesliga is behind us, and the elite debutant, Heidenheim, holds a solid 9th place, with a comfortable 10-point gap from the danger zone. In their first match after the break, the club drew away with Cologne, finishing 1-1, following a streak of three victories. It was this impressive stretch that significantly improved their league position. Now, the chances of securing their place in the division look promising. Piringar will miss the upcoming match due to injuries, and three other players are also sidelined.

Wolfsburg

The "Wolves" always harbor high ambitions, although these are seldom matched by corresponding results. Currently, Wolfsburg holds a modest 11th place in the Bundesliga, trailing the upcoming opponent by just one point, and a significant 7 points from the top 6. In their last match, the team played an away draw against Mainz, ending 1-1. Key midfielders Svanberg and Vranckx will not play due to suspensions, and five more players will miss the match due to injuries.

Head-to-Head History

In the first round, Wolfsburg secured a comfortable 2-0 home victory, with Danish forward Jonas Wind scoring a brace midway through the first half.

Match prediction - Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg

An intricate and unpredictable battle is expected, with bookmakers refraining from naming a clear favorite. Heidenheim plays at home, but Wolfsburg's experience could be pivotal in achieving the desired result. This time, we anticipate a high-scoring match from both opponents, so we recommend betting on over 2.5 total goals.

