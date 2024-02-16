RU RU NG NG
Heidenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

FC Heidenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction
Bundesliga Germany 17 feb 2024, 09:30 FC Heidenheim - Bayer Leverkusen
Germany, Heidenheim, Voith-Arena
On Saturday, February 17th, in the Bundesliga, the 22nd round of matches will take place. Heidenheim will host Bayer Leverkusen at their home ground, with the game kicking off at 15:30 Central European Time.

Heidenheim

The team stands as a mid-tier contender in the Bundesliga. Currently occupying the ninth position in the league table, Heidenheim has amassed 27 points from 21 matches. In their previous five matches, they secured victory only once and drew four times. Notably, in the last round, Heidenheim emerged victorious against Werder Bremen with a narrow scoreline of 2-1.

Bayer Leverkusen

The frontrunner in the German Bundesliga. Presently, Bayer Leverkusen sits atop the league standings with 55 points from 21 rounds, holding a five-point lead over the second-placed team. In their recent matches, Bayer Leverkusen secured victory four times and drew once. In their latest encounter, Leverkusen triumphed over Bayern Munich at home with an impressive scoreline of 3-0.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the current season, Bayer Leverkusen defeated Heidenheim with a scoreline of 4-1. Overall, these teams have only met twice in history. In 2019, Heidenheim emerged victorious with a scoreline of 2-1 in the German Cup.
  • Heidenheim remains undefeated in their last nine matches.
  • Bayer Leverkusen still stands as the only team yet to suffer defeat in the current season.

Heidenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Despite Bayer Leverkusen's status as the league leader, this match will pose a challenge for them. I believe Heidenheim will put up a fight against their opponents, given their current good form and home advantage. However, Bayer Leverkusen is currently in excellent form and will be in high spirits after an incredible victory over Bayern Munich. My bet is on a victory for Leverkusen at odds of 1.33.

