Famalicão vs Braga prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

On Thursday in the Portuguese championship, two encounters are scheduled, with Famalicão facing Braga. The match prognosis for this clash has been formulated by our specialists.

Famalicão

After the initial round, Famalicão holds a commendable seventh position in the Primeira Liga. However, ascending beyond this point proves challenging, as they trail the sixth position by 7 points. In the last round, the team triumphed away against Casa Pia with a score of 2-0, interrupting a six-game winless streak in the championship. Suarez and Puma will miss this encounter due to injuries, although these cannot be deemed substantial squad losses.

Braga

The "Archbishops" currently occupy the fourth position in the championship. In the last round, they succumbed away to direct competitor Porto with a score of 0-2. Consequently, the gap from the top-3 zone has expanded to five points. Over the last four rounds, Braga secured only one victory, indicative of a less than optimal form. Banza and Niakaté will not aid their teammates, as they have departed to play for their respective national teams.

Head-to-head Statistics

The teams clashed earlier in the current championship, where Famalicão achieved a sensational victory away with a score of 2-1. In that match, Braga conceded the decisive goal in injury time.

Match Prediction for Famalicão – Braga

Judging by the odds, bookmakers believe that Braga will seek revenge for their defeat in the initial encounter, making the guests the favorites. There are all indications for witnessing an outcome-rich football, as in the last six head-to-head meetings between the clubs, no fewer than 3 goals were scored. A reasonably viable bet here appears to be on the total exceeding 2.5 goals.