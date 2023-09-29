Everton vs Luton Town prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Prediction on game Win Everton Odds: 1.63 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the seventh round of the English Championship there will be a meeting between “Everton” and “Luton Town”. A lot is being decided in this confrontation, because both teams are at the bottom of the standings and they need to fight for every point in order to maintain their residence in the elite of English football. The meeting will take place on September 30.

Everton

After six starting rounds, the Toffees are in 15th place in the standings and have only 4 points. The club is playing very bad football this season. After losing to Arsenal, Everton managed to secure their first league win by beating Brentford. After that, in the English League Cup match, the Toffees unexpectedly upset Aston Villa away.

Luton Town

This team has only broken into the elite of English football this season and it is obvious that they will fight to maintain their place in the league.

After five matches played, the modest team is in 18th place in the table. The team has only 1 point, which was gained in a draw match against Wolverhampton. Luton Town are on a run of four matches without a win and it will be extremely difficult for them in the match against an extremely motivated Everton.

Match prediction

The hosts are favorites for this match and have three wins in their last five games. It seems that the unsuccessful games are already behind us, and for this to really become true, the “toffees” in the Domani game must definitely defeat one of the competitors in the fight for survival.

It seems to me that in this match Everton will take advantage of their home field advantage and be able to defeat a modest opponent.