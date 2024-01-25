Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024

Prediction on game Win Eintracht Frankfurt Odds: 2.03 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Among the football events on Friday, special attention should be given to the clash between Eintracht Frankfurt and Mainz, as they engage in battle within the framework of the Bundesliga.

Eintracht Frankfurt

The "Eagles" cannot boast of stability, although their current sixth position in the Bundesliga is still commendable. They are 5 points behind the top four, a gap that is feasible to bridge. It's important to note that the seventh-placed Freiburg lags behind only on additional metrics. In the last round, Eintracht dropped crucial points, failing to secure a victory away against the underdog Darmstadt. Despite leading 2:0, the opponent leveled the score in the 90+5th minute, resulting in a 2:2 draw. Overall, Frankfurt is in good form, having garnered 7 points in three matches.

Mainz

Mainz is encountering challenges this season, currently occupying the 16th position in the championship, edging ahead of two competitors only on additional metrics. The gap from the 15th position is three points, with a game in hand. In the last round, Mainz played to a 1:1 draw at home against Wolfsburg. There is no talk of any consistent performance streaks, as Mainz has secured only one victory in 17 matches. Maintaining a spot in the elite league will be challenging with such results.

Head-to-Head History

The first-round encounter was tense; Mainz played at home and came close to victory, but Eintracht equalized in the 90+1st minute, resulting in a 1:1 draw.

Match prediction Eintracht Frankfurt – Mainz

Two motivated teams face off, with Eintracht being favored, although an intense battle is expected. The "Eagles" have had varying success at home but have lost only one match out of eight. As for Mainz, the team has yet to suffer a defeat away, drawing in six out of nine instances. We will take the risk and place a bet on the clear victory of the home team.