RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023

Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction
Dynamo Kyiv Dynamo Kyiv
Premier League Ukraine 03 nov 2023, 11:00 Dynamo Kyiv - Shakhtar Donetsk
-
- : -
Ukraine, Kyiv, Stadion NSK Olimpiyskiy, Kyiv
Shakhtar Donetsk Shakhtar Donetsk
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.97

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Dynamo Kyiv will struggle with Shakhtar Donetsk as part of the 13th round of the Ukrainian Premier League. The battle will take place at Valeriy Lobanovskyi Dynamo Stadium on Friday, November 3, and will start at 16:00 CET.

Dynamo Kyiv


Dynamo is the most titled club in Ukraine. It became the champion of its country 16 times and won the Ukrainian Cup 13 times (both achievements are the records). The team is currently going through a difficult period in its history. Its fans do not like that Dynamo is headed by Mircea Lucescu, who has previously worked for Shakhtar for more than 10 years. Being under his leadership, the team became the champion of the country in 2021, but has shown poor results since then.

Speaking about the current season, Dynamo lost to Beşiktaş and failed to make it into the Conference League group, and it is now in 7th place (but has got several matches in hand) at the inner arena. The team has not won 3 matches in a row in the championship. First, there were the defeats made by Polissya and Dnipro-1, and the previous week was characterized with a draw – it shared the points in the battle against Kolos. Only four teams have conceded in more matches of the inner championship than the team from Kyiv.

Shakhtar


The club from Donetsk is also going through hard times. Shakhtar, like his next opponent, is not in the best playing shape. The team has just replaced its coach, but the results have not improved yet. Being under the rule of the new mentor, “the Miners” lost to Barcelona in the Champions League and, as for the inner arena, the struggle with Dynamo will be Marino Pušić’s debut. To tell the truth, this is a difficult start for a new coach.

The team is in 3rd position in the standings, but has got 2 matches in reserve. Shakhtar, in case of victories, will become the leader of the Premier League. It goes without saying that the team lacks stability, despite the fact that the results need to be given here and now.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head


• Dynamo has lost in 6 matches in a row.
• Shakhtar has got 3 failures in 9 previous confrontations.
• Dynamo has not defeated Shakhtar at the home arena in the Premier League since 2018.

Prediction


This will be the confrontation between two strongest teams in Ukraine, in which it is difficult to give preference to anyone. I think the opponents will play defensive football with a minimum number of goals. My bet is “total: under 2.5”.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.97

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC prediction Super League India Today, 10:30 Mumbai City vs Punjab prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Mumbai City FC Odds: 1.89 Punjab FC Recommended MelBet
Sassuolo vs Spezia prediction Coppa Italia Today, 13:00 Sassuolo vs Spezia prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Sassuolo Odds: 1.65 Spezia Bet now 1xBet
Torino vs Frosinone prediction Coppa Italia Today, 16:00 Torino vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Torino Odds: 1.85 Frosinone Bet now MelBet
New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction NHL Today, 18:00 New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 New York Rangers Odds: 1.52 Carolina Hurricanes Recommended MelBet
Boston Bruins vs Toronto Maple Leafs prediction NHL Today, 18:30 Boston Bruins - Toronto Maple Leafs prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Boston Bruins Odds: 1.58 Toronto Maple Leafs Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:30 Müller criticized Bayern players after German Cup disgrace Football news Today, 06:00 The England women's team defender suffered a head injury. She was carried away on a stretcher Football news Today, 05:30 Ten Hag named the culprit in the sensational defeat of Manchester United in the EFL Cup Football news Today, 05:00 Casemiro is injured. He will miss an important Manchester United match Football news Today, 04:30 "We must feel this pain". Arteta speaks out about Arsenal's elimination from the EFL cup Football news Today, 04:00 Manchester United made their worst start since 1930 Football news Today, 03:30 Luis Suarez will play with Messi. The terms of the transfer have been announced Football news Today, 03:00 Messi named his main goals in his career Football news Today, 02:30 Top 10 worst transfers in Manchester United history published Football news Today, 02:09 Inter Miami's tour to China has been cancelled. Why is this bad for Messi?
Sport Predictions
Football Today Mumbai City vs Punjab prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Football Today Sassuolo vs Spezia prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Football Today Torino vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Hockey Today Boston Bruins - Toronto Maple Leafs prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023