Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023

Dynamo Kyiv will struggle with Shakhtar Donetsk as part of the 13th round of the Ukrainian Premier League. The battle will take place at Valeriy Lobanovskyi Dynamo Stadium on Friday, November 3, and will start at 16:00 CET.

Dynamo Kyiv



Dynamo is the most titled club in Ukraine. It became the champion of its country 16 times and won the Ukrainian Cup 13 times (both achievements are the records). The team is currently going through a difficult period in its history. Its fans do not like that Dynamo is headed by Mircea Lucescu, who has previously worked for Shakhtar for more than 10 years. Being under his leadership, the team became the champion of the country in 2021, but has shown poor results since then.

Speaking about the current season, Dynamo lost to Beşiktaş and failed to make it into the Conference League group, and it is now in 7th place (but has got several matches in hand) at the inner arena. The team has not won 3 matches in a row in the championship. First, there were the defeats made by Polissya and Dnipro-1, and the previous week was characterized with a draw – it shared the points in the battle against Kolos. Only four teams have conceded in more matches of the inner championship than the team from Kyiv.

Shakhtar



The club from Donetsk is also going through hard times. Shakhtar, like his next opponent, is not in the best playing shape. The team has just replaced its coach, but the results have not improved yet. Being under the rule of the new mentor, “the Miners” lost to Barcelona in the Champions League and, as for the inner arena, the struggle with Dynamo will be Marino Pušić’s debut. To tell the truth, this is a difficult start for a new coach.

The team is in 3rd position in the standings, but has got 2 matches in reserve. Shakhtar, in case of victories, will become the leader of the Premier League. It goes without saying that the team lacks stability, despite the fact that the results need to be given here and now.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head



• Dynamo has lost in 6 matches in a row.

• Shakhtar has got 3 failures in 9 previous confrontations.

• Dynamo has not defeated Shakhtar at the home arena in the Premier League since 2018.

Prediction



This will be the confrontation between two strongest teams in Ukraine, in which it is difficult to give preference to anyone. I think the opponents will play defensive football with a minimum number of goals. My bet is “total: under 2.5”.

