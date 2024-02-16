Darmstadt vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Prediction on game W1(+1,5) Odds: 1.76 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

We present to our readers the forecast for the match between Darmstadt and Stuttgart, where the opponents will compete in the 22nd round of the Bundesliga.

Darmstadt

For Darmstadt, this season could conclude with relegation looming large. The danger of such an outcome is significant, as the club currently occupies the bottom spot in the league. They trail the 15th position by 9 points and are 4 points adrift from the relegation playoff zone. In the last fixture, the team held Borussia Mönchengladbach to a goalless draw away, although the opponent performed better and deserved the win. Darmstadt hasn't won in the Bundesliga since October of last year, spanning 14 consecutive matches.

Stuttgart

The "Swabians" are enjoying a notably solid season. Their strong start wasn't merely a flash in the pan, as more than half of the championship is behind them, and the team firmly holds onto the third position. In the last match, Stuttgart defeated Mainz 3-1 at home, marking their third consecutive victory. The team is in excellent form, playing attacking football. While many matches still lie ahead, their chances of qualifying for the Champions League appear realistic.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the first round, Stuttgart secured a 3-1 home victory, with Ginczek scoring a brace in that encounter.

Darmstadt performs poorly at home, suffering 7 defeats in 11 matches, along with three draws and one victory.

Stuttgart's away performances vary, with 5 wins and 5 losses.

Darmstadt vs Stuttgart Prediction

In the upcoming encounter, the guests are favored. Stuttgart is having a good season and is capable of clinching all three points. Darmstadt is one of the main underdogs but should fight until the end, especially in front of their home crowd. The odds on the guests are swiftly declining, thus we'll opt for the hosts to win with a handicap of +1.5 goals.