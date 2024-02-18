Cardiff vs Blackburn prediction and betting tips on February 20, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.8 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In one of the rescheduled matches of the 29th round, Cardiff will host Blackburn at their home ground. The match will kick off at 20:45 Central European Time on Tuesday, February 20th.

Cardiff

Currently, the team is displaying somewhat unstable results. In their last five matches, they managed to secure victory only once and suffered four defeats. In their latest game, they faced a crushing 1-4 defeat against Norwich. Currently, Cardiff occupies the 14th place in the Championship table with 40 points from 32 matches.

Blackburn

The team is positioned even lower than Cardiff, sitting in 17th place in the Championship table with 37 points from 32 matches. In their recent five matches, they secured victory twice, suffered two defeats, and played one draw. In their latest game, they played out a 2-2 draw against Preston on the road.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the 12th round of the Championship, Blackburn secured a 1-0 victory over Cardiff at their home ground.

In their recent five matches, Blackburn secured four victories, with Cardiff emerging as the stronger side only once.

Cardiff has suffered three consecutive defeats, while Blackburn has failed to secure a victory in their last two matches.

Cardiff vs Blackburn Prediction

The match features two evenly matched teams contending for higher positions in the Championship table. It is challenging to predict the winner of this game. I believe the match will be closely contested with a low number of goals. Therefore, I will wager on a total of fewer than 2.5 goals at odds of 1.8.