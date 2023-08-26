Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.72 100% Bonus up to $108 4.75 Bet now

On August 28, Unipol Domus (Cagliari) will host the match of the 2nd round of the Serie A, in which Cagliari will compete with Inter. The battle will start at 20:45 CET.

Cagliari



The club was even great once – it reached the 2nd place in 1969 and became the champion of Italy a year later. There were just very worthy segments several times and Ranieri, who one time returned the former owner of the Scudetto to the Serie A from the Serie C1, was involved into that process. Rejoining the project after more than 30 years, Claudio has once again given rise to the result. At the same time, it is reasonable to mention that it happened from the Serie B and only through the play-off “sieve”, from the 5th place. Still, that is the most important, “the Islanders” have already shown that they will not be such a convenient opponent for any rival at this level – they were able to start the season at the new-old level by achieving a goalless draw with ambitious Torino (that was amid an abundance of injuries, including the players like Mancuso, Rogue and Lapadula). Prior to that, the team overcame a fairly strong and principled opponent in the Coppa Italia – Palermo.

Inter



The team starts the third season under the rule of Simone Inzaghi. He could not keep the championship title, however, no one, taking into account the complex problems of “the Black and Blues”, expected such a thing from him. At the same time, it is reasonable to mention that, firstly, the club from Milan remained in the group of the leaders in the Serie A and, secondly, it had other achievements – the Cup of the country and the Super Cup the last but one year or reached the Champions League final (while defending the status of the owner of the Italian Super Cup). This time, the mentor had to cope with the departure, for various reasons, of the players such as Onana, Dzeko, Lukaku and Brozovic (and the list can be extended). Nevertheless, they were replaced by Sommer, Marcus Thuram, Frattesi, Bisseck and one more footballer, Arnautović, has just come into the club. The Austrian player helped with an assist to make a 2-0 score in the 1st round against Monza.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Inter has won 6 of 7 previous matches, and one more battle resulted in a draw.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not believe that the newcomer to the division, even led by Ranieri, will be able to take the points in the confrontation with the giant.


