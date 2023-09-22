Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.96 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the next round of the English Championship there will be a match between Brentford and Everton. The meeting will take place on September 23, 2023. The Toffees have still not been able to win a single victory and will have to fight for survival again.

Brentford

The newcomer to the elite of English football started the new season quite successfully, although he achieved only one victory in the first five rounds. They suffered only one defeat against Newcastle in their last match.

The team's main achievement is a draw with Tottenham, but the rest of the opponents were quite weak. A match with an outsider is a good opportunity to improve their position in the standings and the Brentford players understand this very well.

The team is currently in 11th place in the standings and, if they win, can move closer to the European Cup zone.

Everton

After five rounds, the Toffees have only one point, and that was in the match against Sheffield, which frankly looks very weak.

Everton scored only two goals in five matches and such a start can only be described as a failure. Apart from the game with Arsenal, the Toffees have not yet met with strong opponents.

It is worth recognizing that the Liverpool team has been in crisis for several years now, last season they narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship, and this season they will again face a struggle for survival.

Interesting facts and match forecast

Everton have failed to win their last 5 Premier League matches. In four of the last five away matches involving the Toffees, at least 2.5 goals were scored.

Both clubs were defeated in the last round, but the guests' position is already critical at the start of the season. Therefore, the Toffees will fight tooth and nail to score important points. It seems to me that the teams will not achieve a total of more than 2.5 goals.