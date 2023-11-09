Bournemouth vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Bournemouth will compete with Newcastle as part of the 12th round of the English Premier League. The match will take place at Vitality Stadium on Saturday, November 11, and will start at 18:30 CET.

Bournemouth



Bournemouth’s start to the new season is far from being perfect. It is also reasonable to mention that the previous season turned out to be something terrible for the team – it saved from relegation only in the last round.

The team, according to the calendar, is currently going through a series of difficult matches. Taking into account 2 previous rounds, Bournemouth struggles with Liverpool and Man City, and now there will be a game against Newcastle.

Poor results and a difficult calendar have brought Bournemouth to the drop to 18th place in the table, which is in the relegation zone.

Newcastle



“The Magpies’” disastrous performance at the beginning of the new season cost them a lot – they still have not been able to catch up with the top 4 teams.

At the same time, the team managed to gain momentum and got 11 points in 5 previous confrontations of the national tournament. By the way, the results in the Champions League are no better. There Newcastle is in the last position of the group. Eddie Howe’s wards were unable to show anything in Dortmund, losing without a chance to Borussia in the middle of the week.

It is worth realistically assessing the situation and understanding that it will be very difficult for Newcastle to break into the top 4, since there is a lot of competition in the current draw.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Bournemouth has lost 6 matches in a row.

• Newcastle is unbeaten in 7 Premier League games in a row.

• Bournemouth has never beaten “the Magpies” in a Premier League.

Prediction



Despite the large number of defeats, Bournemouth scores quite a lot. The team has scored the goals in 4 previous games, including the matches against City and Liverpool. There are suspicions that Bournemouth will be able to score again in the following battle. Therefore, I bet on “both teams to score: yes”.

