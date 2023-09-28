Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Prediction on game W2(-1) Odds: 1.88 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Bournemouth will host Arsenal London in the match of the 7th round of the English Premier League. The battle will take place at Vitality Stadium on September 30 and will start at 16:00 CET.

Bournemouth



The team replaced its head coach after a nervous ending of the previous season, when Bournemouth managed to remain in the Premier League with great difficulty. Being under the rule of the Spanish mentor, Andoni Iraola, the club’s performance and results look quite contradictory. On the one hand, young players such as Zabarnyi and Kerkez are progressing, but, on the other hand, the way the team is gaining the points is far from being easy.

Bournemouth has not won in the new season of the Premier League yet. As for the position in the table, the team is ahead of only the newcomers – Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United. To be honest, the chance of getting the points in the next match is low.

Arsenal



Mikel Arteta’s team, after a good previous season, also started the new championship in a quite successful way. “The Gunners” score in all matches without any exception, but failed to win twice (the battle against Fulham and Tottenham ended in a draw). The start in the Champions League, where the team returned after a long absence, was also excellent. Arsenal confidently defeated Dutch PSV Eindhoven at the home arena.

This season will be clearly more difficult for the team. If only Arsenal fought with Manchester City for the championship title in the previous season, then there will definitely be more competitors in the current one. At least Liverpool and Tottenham are also showing good performance.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head



Bournemouth has failed to win in 10 matches of the Premier League in a row, and the previous victory was back in April.

Arsenal has been unbeaten for 10 matches in all tournaments.

The teams played against each other only in 13 times. There is a total advantage of Arsenal – there happened only 2 draws and 1 victory of Bournemouth.

Prediction



Arsenal is the undisputed favourite of the following battle. Arteta’s wards are unlikely to allow themselves to lose the points. My bet is on the guests to win with “a -1 goal handicap”.

