Main Predictions Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Augsburg prediction and betting tips on Januaru 21, 2024

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Augsburg prediction and betting tips on Januaru 21, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Augsburg prediction
Borussia Moenchengladbach Borussia Moenchengladbach
Bundesliga Germany 21 jan 2024, 11:30 Borussia Moenchengladbach - Augsburg
-
- : -
Germany, Monchengladbach, Borussia-Park
Augsburg Augsburg
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2,5
Odds: 1.58
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On January 21st, Borussia Mönchengladbach will host Augsburg in the Bundesliga. The match forecast for this encounter has been crafted by our experts.

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Gladbach cannot boast of high standings, occupying a modest 11th place in the Bundesliga. The gap from the danger zone is 9 points, almost the same as to the top 6. In the last round, Borussia defeated Stuttgart 3-1 at home, with Robin Hack securing a brace by the 19th minute. This victory halted a three-match winless streak for the team. Achieving something significant in this season will be challenging for the club, requiring a substantial leap forward. Six players will be sidelined for this encounter, with Ito in the national team, Wendt disqualified, and others nursing injuries.

Augsburg

The "Fuggerstädter" are accustomed to hovering around the middle of the league table, currently occupying the 13th position with a 7-point lead over the bottom three. In the last round, Augsburg adopted a deep defensive stance at home against the league-leading Bayer Leverkusen. Despite serious pressure from the opponent, the hosts had a chance to hold their ground, but Bayer managed to score in added time, resulting in a 0-1 defeat. The club faces three personnel losses, with Dorsch serving a suspension, and Oxford and Framberger dealing with health issues.

Head-to-head history

The teams delivered an intense match in the first round, with Gladbach leading 3-1. However, they narrowly avoided defeat, equalizing in the 90+7 minute, resulting in a thrilling 4-4 draw.

Match forecast for Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Augsburg

In the clash between two experienced representatives of the Bundesliga, bookmakers favor the home team. Augsburg is a formidable opponent capable of producing a compelling match and causing numerous problems. Anticipate an unpredictable battle on the home turf, where much will hinge on the conversion of scoring opportunities. A reasonable wager in this context appears to be on a total of over 2.5 goals.

