Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

On January 28, the Bundesliga will delight us with only two matches, and one of them will feature Borussia Dortmund against Bochum. The forecast for this clash of opponents can be viewed on our platform.

Borussia Dortmund

The "Yellow and Blacks" went on holiday in fifth place, trailing the top quartet by 6 points. However, presently, the club is only behind fourth-placed Leipzig on additional indicators, with a game in hand. In the last round, the team convincingly defeated one of the underdogs, Cologne, away with a score of 4:0. Borussia has the potential to reclaim a spot in the top four, serving as a strong motivation. A total of 11 players are at risk of missing this match; in the national teams, only Akanji and Bensebaini are available, with others dealing with injuries or illness.

Bochum

After 18 rounds, Bochum holds the 14th position in the championship, appearing perilous, although the gap from the relegation zone is a substantial 9 points. In the last round, the team managed to defeat Stuttgart, a representative of the leading group, at home - 1:0. The club aims to consolidate its position in the middle of the league table, avoiding the struggle for survival. Here too, there are personnel losses, with Asano on international duty, and Bernardu facing a suspension due to an excess of yellow cards; four players are sidelined with injuries.

Head-to-Head History

In the first round, the teams could not determine a winner, and their encounter ended in a 1:1 draw.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum Prediction

On paper, the hosts are predictably favored, but considering the personnel issues of the "Yellow and Blacks," challenges may arise. The game is likely to unfold with a home advantage, although Bochum is capable of capitalizing on mistakes. This time, we won't venture into match outcomes and will instead bet on an exchange of scored goals.