Bochum vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Among the Bundesliga matches on Saturday, Bochum will face Stuttgart. Read the match forecast on our website.

Bochum

For Bochum, the current Bundesliga season is not the easiest, as the team is in 14th place in the league table, with a 6-point gap from the relegation zone, which is not too bad. In the last round, the team came close to a home victory against Werder Bremen but conceded in injury time, resulting in a 1-1 draw. The main task for the club is to stay afloat and avoid getting closer to the danger zone. Four players will miss this match, with Asano called up for international duty, and three others sidelined due to injuries and suspensions.

Stuttgart

The "Swabians" had a strong start to the season, managing to stay in the group of leaders, although they couldn't compete with Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen. Currently, Stuttgart is in third place in the Bundesliga, trailing the top spot by a significant 11 points. In the last round, the team lost to Borussia Monchengladbach away with a score of 1-3. The upcoming match will be without Ito, Silas, Chon U Jon, and injured players Giroshi Nartey and Egloff. Such personnel losses may negatively impact the attacking potential. The team needs to strive to maintain their position in the top four, but there is a decline in their recent results.

Head-to-head History

The first-round encounter was not competitive, as Stuttgart secured a dominant 5-0 victory, with Giraschi and Silas scoring braces.

Match prediction - Bochum vs Stuttgart

The away team is considered slight favorites in this pair, but Stuttgart does not look as intimidating as they did at the start of the season, which Bochum could take advantage of. We expect action on both ends, with each team having their dangerous moments. We suggest placing a bet on the total goals being over 2.5.