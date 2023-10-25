Bochum vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.63 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Within the ninth round of the German Bundesliga there will be a match between Bochum and Mainz. The meeting will be held at the Ruhrstadion on October 27. The game is scheduled to kick off at 20:30 Central European time.

Bochum

Bochum has the status of the so-called "elevator team" in German soccer. The club has left the First Bundesliga as many as 6 times, often spending one or two seasons in it, followed by relegation.

The current season is the third consecutive season in the elite of German soccer. Bochum hasn't stayed here for so long since the early 2000s, when they even made it to the European Cup. It should be noted that last season the team was fighting for survival.

It looks like the same fate awaits Bochum this season. The team has not yet won in the new championship and occupies 17th place in the Bundesliga standings.

Mainz

Mainz is next door to Bochum in the Bundesliga table. This team does not give reason for joy to fans because of its start in the new championship. The beginning of the season for the team was very unsuccessful, because in eight rounds Mainz scored only two points and now sits in last place in the table.

According to analysts, the main problem of the team is low realization and poor play in defense. Mainz conceded 22 goals in eight games, which is the worst indicator in the league.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Bochum in official matches won back in the last season.

Mainz in the Bundesliga has not known the joy of victories since April.

In the last three face-to-face meetings between these teams, at least three goals were scored.

Prediction

Bochum on their field looks the favorite of this confrontation, but the advantage is barely perceptible. The teams play disgusting defense, so I assume that there will be enough goals. My bet - Both team to score.