RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Bochum vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023

Bochum vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on October 27, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Bochum vs Mainz 05 prediction
Bochum Bochum
Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Bochum - Mainz 05
LIVE - 47 : 46
1 : 0
Germany, Bochum, Vonovia Ruhrstadion
Mainz 05 Mainz 05
Kevin Stoeger
21’ (P)
Review Odds Match details Lineup Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.63

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Within the ninth round of the German Bundesliga there will be a match between Bochum and Mainz. The meeting will be held at the Ruhrstadion on October 27. The game is scheduled to kick off at 20:30 Central European time.

Bochum

Bochum has the status of the so-called "elevator team" in German soccer. The club has left the First Bundesliga as many as 6 times, often spending one or two seasons in it, followed by relegation.

The current season is the third consecutive season in the elite of German soccer. Bochum hasn't stayed here for so long since the early 2000s, when they even made it to the European Cup. It should be noted that last season the team was fighting for survival.

It looks like the same fate awaits Bochum this season. The team has not yet won in the new championship and occupies 17th place in the Bundesliga standings.

Mainz

Mainz is next door to Bochum in the Bundesliga table. This team does not give reason for joy to fans because of its start in the new championship. The beginning of the season for the team was very unsuccessful, because in eight rounds Mainz scored only two points and now sits in last place in the table.

According to analysts, the main problem of the team is low realization and poor play in defense. Mainz conceded 22 goals in eight games, which is the worst indicator in the league.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Bochum in official matches won back in the last season.
  • Mainz in the Bundesliga has not known the joy of victories since April.
  • In the last three face-to-face meetings between these teams, at least three goals were scored.

Prediction

Bochum on their field looks the favorite of this confrontation, but the advantage is barely perceptible. The teams play disgusting defense, so I assume that there will be enough goals. My bet - Both team to score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.63

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Chelsea vs Brentford prediction Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 07:30 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Chelsea Odds: 1.85 Brentford Recommended 1xBet
Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt prediction Bundesliga Germany 28 oct 2023, 09:30 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.82 Darmstadt Bet now Мелбет
Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Bournemouth Odds: 1.67 Burnley Bet now Мелбет
Hull vs Preston prediction Championship England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Hull Odds: 1.79 Preston Recommended Мелбет
Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction Premier League England 28 oct 2023, 10:00 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Arsenal Odds: 1.84 Sheffield United Bet now Мелбет
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 14:57 The semifinal pairings for the WTA Elite Trophy 2023 have been determined Football news Today, 14:40 VIDEO. Completed a hat-trick in just 45 minutes. The best player of the 3rd round of the UCL Hockey news Today, 14:20 The NHL has suspended the hockey player for 41 matches Football news Today, 13:47 The English Premier League 2023-24 season: standings, matches, and results of the tenth round Football news Today, 13:10 Nkunku may soon be added to Chelsea's squad Football news Today, 12:48 Liverpool has also expressed interest in Napoli's striker Boxing News Today, 12:10 The former world champion is confident that Fury will knock out Ngannou Basketball news Today, 11:39 Atlanta - New York, Chicago - Toronto, and others: NBA Match Previews Hockey news Today, 11:05 Washington - Minnesota, New Jersey - Buffalo: NHL Match Previews Football news Today, 10:33 Salah has broken the record for goals in European competitions for English clubs
Sport Predictions
Football 28 oct 2023 Chelsea vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bayern vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Bournemouth vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Hull City vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Arsenal vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Leipzig vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Football 28 oct 2023 Wolverhampton vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on October 28, 2023 Boxing 28 oct 2023 Fury vs Ngannou: predictions and betting tips on the boxing match on October 28, 2023