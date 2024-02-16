RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Bochum vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Bochum vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
Bochum vs Bayern Munich prediction
Bochum Bochum
Bundesliga Germany 18 feb 2024, 11:30 Bochum - Bayern Munich
-
- : -
Germany, Bochum, Vonovia Ruhrstadion
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3.5
Odds: 2.05

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the 22nd round of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich will face Bochum as the away team. The match prognosis for these teams has been prepared by analysts from Dailysports.

Bochum

Bochum has been in commendable form after the winter break. Under the guidance of Thomas Lech, the team garnered 6 points in 5 matches, conceding only on the road against Borussia Dortmund. In the previous round, the indomitable side played to a 1:1 draw in an away match against Eintracht. Thanks to these results, Bochum, with 22 points to their credit, currently occupies the 14th position, maintaining a comfortable 10-point gap from the relegation zone. Noteworthy is Bochum's performance in home matches. In 10 games this season at their stadium, Bochum suffered only 1 defeat – against Borussia Monchengladbach in the 6th round on September 30. Since then, Bochum has been unbeaten at home for 7 consecutive matches.

Bayern Munich

The situation in Bayern is perilously close to becoming a genuine catastrophe. In the previous round, Bayern suffered a resounding 0:3 defeat to Bayer in a match that could play a decisive role in the championship race. It seemed that the defeat would only serve to stoke the anger of the Munich players and make them stronger, but the loss to Lazio (0:1) in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 confirmed that Thomas Tuchel's team is in a deep crisis. There is increasing speculation in the media about the head coach's resignation after the season concludes. If Bayern wants to remain in the title race, dropping points on Bochum's turf is not an option.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In three out of the last five matches against Bochum, Bayern Munich emerged victorious with a scoreline of 7:0. The game in the 5th round concluded with precisely such a result.
  • In the last three encounters against Bayern, Bochum failed to score a single goal and conceded 17.
  • Out of a total of 73 matches, Bochum has only defeated Bayern 9 times. The most recent victory occurred in the 2021/22 season with a score of 4:2.

Bochum vs Bayern prediction

Bochum is one of Bayern's favored adversaries. This match presents an ideal opportunity for the German champions to redeem themselves and return to the path of victory. I anticipate a considerable number of goals in such a match – exceeding 3.

Prediction on game Total over 3.5
Odds: 2.05

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Plymouth vs Leeds prediction Championship England 17 feb 2024, 07:30 Plymouth vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Plymouth Odds: 1.7 Leeds Recommended MelBet
Nairobi City Stars vs Gor Mahia prediction Premier League Kenya 17 feb 2024, 08:00 Nairobi City vs Gor Mahia prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Nairobi City Stars Odds: 1.61 Gor Mahia Bet now 1xBet
Darmstadt vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 17 feb 2024, 09:30 Darmstadt vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Darmstadt Odds: 1.76 VfB Stuttgart Bet now MelBet
Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction Bundesliga Germany 17 feb 2024, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.65 Union Berlin Recommended MelBet
Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 17 feb 2024, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.6 Borussia Dortmund Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:21 Luton vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 17:00 Liverpool lose Alisson, PSG prepare Mbappe's replacement. Daily Digest for 16 February Golf News Today, 16:48 Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has withdrawn from The Genesis Invitational during the tournament Football news Today, 16:41 Borussia Dortmund striker will miss several weeks due to injury sustained on AFCON Golf News Today, 16:07 A shot from 184 yards. A fantastic shot from a golfer at The Genesis Invitational. VIDEO Football news Today, 15:52 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Today, 15:25 The young midfielder from Real Madrid will be called up to the Spanish national team Football news Today, 14:36 Manchester United are targeting Bayern's French winger Football news Today, 14:28 A serious loss. Liverpool's goalkeeper is injured and will miss the next match Hockey news Today, 14:12 One of the leaders of the Pittsburgh Penguins will miss approximately four weeks due to injury
Sport Predictions
Football 17 feb 2024 Plymouth vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Nairobi City vs Gor Mahia prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Darmstadt vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Tennis 17 feb 2024 Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Leicester vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Osasuna vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Lille vs Le Havre prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024