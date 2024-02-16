Bochum vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 2.05 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 22nd round of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich will face Bochum as the away team. The match prognosis for these teams has been prepared by analysts from Dailysports.

Bochum

Bochum has been in commendable form after the winter break. Under the guidance of Thomas Lech, the team garnered 6 points in 5 matches, conceding only on the road against Borussia Dortmund. In the previous round, the indomitable side played to a 1:1 draw in an away match against Eintracht. Thanks to these results, Bochum, with 22 points to their credit, currently occupies the 14th position, maintaining a comfortable 10-point gap from the relegation zone. Noteworthy is Bochum's performance in home matches. In 10 games this season at their stadium, Bochum suffered only 1 defeat – against Borussia Monchengladbach in the 6th round on September 30. Since then, Bochum has been unbeaten at home for 7 consecutive matches.

Bayern Munich

The situation in Bayern is perilously close to becoming a genuine catastrophe. In the previous round, Bayern suffered a resounding 0:3 defeat to Bayer in a match that could play a decisive role in the championship race. It seemed that the defeat would only serve to stoke the anger of the Munich players and make them stronger, but the loss to Lazio (0:1) in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 confirmed that Thomas Tuchel's team is in a deep crisis. There is increasing speculation in the media about the head coach's resignation after the season concludes. If Bayern wants to remain in the title race, dropping points on Bochum's turf is not an option.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In three out of the last five matches against Bochum, Bayern Munich emerged victorious with a scoreline of 7:0. The game in the 5th round concluded with precisely such a result.

In the last three encounters against Bayern, Bochum failed to score a single goal and conceded 17.

Out of a total of 73 matches, Bochum has only defeated Bayern 9 times. The most recent victory occurred in the 2021/22 season with a score of 4:2.

Bochum vs Bayern prediction

Bochum is one of Bayern's favored adversaries. This match presents an ideal opportunity for the German champions to redeem themselves and return to the path of victory. I anticipate a considerable number of goals in such a match – exceeding 3.